One of Georgia’s top defensive backs enters transfer portal, report says

On another day where Georgia players announced their intentions to return for another season, the Bulldogs might be facing a big departure.

Tyrique Stevenson has entered the transfer portal, per a report from Matt Zenitz of AL.com. Stevenson joined the program as a 2019 signee and former top recruit from Miami. He finished his sophomore season but has three seasons of eligibility remaining due to the NCAA waiver created during the pandemic.

Stevenson’s departure serves as another blow to Georgia’s secondary, which lost safety Richard LeCounte, cornerbacks Tyson Campbell and Eric Stokes and nickelback Mark Webb Jr.

Stevenson had progressed into an emerging star for Georgia over his two seasons in Athens. The former four-star recruit had a strong performance in last season’s SEC championship game and followed it with significant playing time in 2020.

Stevenson recorded 34 tackles and five pass deflections this season. In Georgia’s Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati, Stevenson moved from nickelback to cornerback due to opt-outs. He had the final deflection on a Cincinnati third-down pass that led to the game-winning field goal by Jack Podlesny in the 24-21 victory.

Stevenson is the second defensive back to leave the program from Miami in the past year. Divaad Wilson, from Miami Northwestern, left Georgia for UCF after the 2019 season.

Georgia’s other player transactions Monday were more inviting.

Jamaree Salyer, arguably one of the Bulldogs’ best offensive linemen who can play the guard and tackle positions, announced his plans to return in 2021. All-American punter Jake Camarda did the same.