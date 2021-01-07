This is big news for UGA: Jordan Davis makes decision about his football future

The jolly No. 99 is returning to anchor Georgia’s defensive line in 2021.

Jordan Davis, Georgia’s stalwart nose tackle, announced his plans to return to the program on Thursday afternoon. Davis has been a rising NFL Draft prospect as a player who can make a difference at the next-level with an agile 330-pound frame.

“The NFL is a career goal, but it will have to wait another year,” Davis said in a statement posted to his personal Twitter account. “We have some unfinished business. Georgia is my home.”

The term “unfinished business” is one used by many Bulldogs who announced their intentions to return next season.

Davis has emerged into a vital piece to Georgia’s defensive front, although the former three-star prospect from Charlotte refuses to use the word “star” when describing his play.

“I wouldn’t consider myself a star,” Davis said prior to Georgia’s 24-21 win over Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl. “I just do what I have to do to make sure I’m successful, make my teammates successful: complementary football.”

Davis is arguably one of Georgia’s biggest names to return for 2021 given his impact as a defensive leader and anchor. Georgia also saw a similar announcement from quarterback JT Daniels, the offensive leader.

Davis’ stock might’ve been impacted by an elbow injury suffered on Oct. 31 vs. Kentucky. He missed four games and returned for the final regular-season game at Missouri.

Davis, known as a “dirty work” player who affects Georgia in ways beyond his stat line, recorded 16 tackles in seven games.

“Yeah, there’s a difference when 99 is on the field no doubt,” Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning said. “Jordan makes us a much better defense.”

Davis said before the Peach Bowl that he had a goal of using the bowl gift to get his mother an air fryer. Luckily, the bowl game provided a $390 gift card to the players, so that can happen.’

The big money, however, will have to be put on hold. Davis is suiting back up for the Bulldogs.