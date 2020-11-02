First look: Top story lines, betting odds for Georgia vs Florida 2020 football game

The latest edition of the bitter rivalry between Georgia and Florida has arrived.

The Bulldogs and Gators are coming off wins against Kentucky (14-3) and Missouri (41-17), respectively, and those contests set the stage for the main event in Jacksonville. The one-loss foes will battle for what can essentially be deemed the SEC East title game. The winner sits in the driver’s seat for the conference championship game in Atlanta on Dec. 19.

Here’s your first look at Saturday’s game that’ll be in the SEC and national spotlight.

No. 5 Georgia (4-1) vs No. 8 Florida (3-1)

Time: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Place: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)

TV: CBS

Line: Georgia by 5

Missing players — maybe for UGA and UF

Georgia’s team is suddenly depleted after its win over Kentucky. Offensively, wide receiver George Pickens and running back Kenny McIntosh didn’t travel to Lexington, and offensive guard Ben Cleveland left the game with injury. The hits, however, came defensively. The Saturday-evening injuries suffered by safety Richard LeCounte in a motorcycle accident topped an unfortunate day of setbacks. Along with LeCounte, the Bulldogs have injuries from Jordan Davis, Quay Walker, Julian Rochester, Monty Rice, DJ Daniel, Lewis Cine and Tyrique Stevenson.

Florida could find itself in trouble, too. The Gators have some players missing after positive COVID-19 tests, which caused them to have consecutive off weeks after beating Texas A&M on Oct. 10. In addition, a fight occurred at halftime of the win against Missouri. It’s unclear if any Florida players — or head coach Dan Mullen — will face discipline.

Georgia can’t repeat its Kentucky showing

The Bulldogs’ offensive performance, aside from the product of committing to the run game, was suboptimal against Kentucky. Against a prolific offense against Florida, Georgia will have to score in order to keep up. Fourteen points won’t be enough.

The Gators’ defense won’t give Georgia the same benefits in the run game. It’ll have to ask more out of quarterback Stetson Bennett, who has five interceptions over the last two games.

Can Georgia’s defense hold strong?

The last two games for Georgia’s defense have been night and day. It allowed 41 in the loss to Alabama, but followed it by only allowing the Wildcats to a field goal.

Florida’s offense is closer to Alabama’s than it is to Kentucky’s. Georgia’s defense is decimated. Its play will be a key to how Georgia fares in the rivalry game.

Florida Gators players to watch

QB Kyle Trask : Florida’s once-backup quarterback has suddenly become a Heisman Trophy contender. Kyle Trask has led the Gators’ offense to a great deal of success this season. Florida has the clear advantage behind center as Trask has recorded 1,341 yards, 18 touchdowns and two interceptions. His touchdown total is the most in SEC history through four games.

: Florida’s once-backup quarterback has suddenly become a Heisman Trophy contender. Kyle Trask has led the Gators’ offense to a great deal of success this season. Florida has the clear advantage behind center as Trask has recorded 1,341 yards, 18 touchdowns and two interceptions. His touchdown total is the most in SEC history through four games. DE Brenton Cox : The reunion is finally here. Brenton Cox, formerly at Georgia, is eligible to suit up for the Gators this season. Cox has emerged as a leader of Florida’s defense, meeting his potential that he possessed during his lone season in Athens. Cox has 21 tackles, nine quarterback hurries and a sack this season.

: The reunion is finally here. Brenton Cox, formerly at Georgia, is eligible to suit up for the Gators this season. Cox has emerged as a leader of Florida’s defense, meeting his potential that he possessed during his lone season in Athens. Cox has 21 tackles, nine quarterback hurries and a sack this season. WR Kadarius Toney: Florida’s 5-foot-11 speedster has reached a new level and is the team’s top pass-catching option. He has 297 yards and six touchdowns. Toney did not record a catch last season against Georgia and had only 10 receptions and 194 yards in all of 2019.

Georgia vs Florida and SEC betting odds for Saturday games

