Georgia star safety injured in motorcycle accident after Saturday’s game, reports say

After returning to Athens Saturday evening, Georgia All-American safety Richard LeCounte suffered injuries in a motorcycle accident, according to multiple reports. The news was first reported by UGASports.com.

LeCounte suffered a concussion and broken ribs, those reports said. According to Frank Sulkowski of WJCL in Savannah, LeCounte is “responsive and injuries don’t appear to require surgery.”

Georgia returned to Athens on Saturday’s 14-3 win over Kentucky. LeCounte forced a fumble in the victory and spoke to the media prior to leaving Kroger Field.

According to a report by the Athens Banner-Herald, the Athens-Clarke County Police said LeCounte was transferred to a local hospital and team officials were notified. Sgt. John Williams told the local newspaper that police responded to the incident near 520 Macon Highway in Athens. That’s the location of a BP gas station a few miles away from the athletic complexes on Georgia’s campus.

The Telegraph did not receive immediate comment when contacting the police department.

The LeCounte news finished an injury-riddled day for Georgia. During the game itselft, the Bulldogs lost a slew of defenders — including fellow safety Lewis Cine. Other players injured were Quay Walker, Jordan Davis (spotted in a sling), Tyrique Stevenson and Julian Rochester.

LeCounte’s injury is the second vehicle-related incident over recent weeks. Wide receiver Tommy Bush was hit by a car as a pedestrian after Georgia’s win over Tennessee.

LeCounte leads Georgia with three interceptions on the season.

Georgia (4-1) heads to Jacksonville for its annual rivalry with Florida on Nov. 7. The two teams will compete for the top spot in the SEC East as the foes each have one loss. The winner of next Saturday’s game will control its own destiny for the SEC championship on Dec. 19.

I have spoken to family of @LilEasy_35 He was involved in traffic accident. He is responsive and injuries don’t appear to require surgery. @WJCLNews pic.twitter.com/TGiKcO5hyz — Frank Sulkowski WJCL (@TheBigGuyWJCL) November 1, 2020