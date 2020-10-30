Gameday Guide: UGA vs Kentucky football game details, latest odds, TV and stream info

After a brief layoff, No. 5 Georgia football is back in action to face Kentucky for the second of four-consecutive games away from Athens.

Here’s your primer for the Bulldogs’ tilt with Kentucky.

When does Georgia play this week?

Who: Georgia (3-1) vs. Kentucky (2-3)

Where: Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky

Kickoff time: Noon Saturday

TV: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)

Local radio: Macon — 93.1 FM; Warner Robins — 105.9 FM; Athens — 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta 750 AM/95.5 FM (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle)

SiriusXM: 190

UGA UK football stream: WatchESPN

Series history: Georgia leads 59-12-2 with 10 straight victories; Bulldogs last won 21-0 in Athens last season

Weather forecast: A high of 57 with sunny skies.

---------

Some final thoughts about the game ...

Does Joey Gatewood make a difference for Kentucky?

The Wildcats’ usual starter, Terry Wilson, won’t play in Saturday’s game after missing practices with a wrist injury, according to a report by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Georgia prepared for Gatewood and Wilson. Head coach Kirby Smart has knowledge of Gatewood — an Auburn transfer — from recruiting him in high school. Kentucky’s offense has been stagnant, so Gatewood could provide a new wrinkle. Gatewood is 2-of-6 for 18 yards in three games this season.

Stetson Bennett or JT Daniels for UGA?

Speaking of quarterbacks, does Georgia stick with Stetson Bennett? So far, that looks to be the case after Smart reiterated his full confidence in Bennett. After a shaky showing against Alabama with three interceptions, Bennett continued to take first-team reps through the off week. JT Daniels, the former five-star and Southern Cal transfer, could become a factor if Bennett struggles.

Georgia defense could have a big day

This is the perfect chance for Georgia’s defense to bounce back. Kentucky’s offense is far-less potent than Alabama’s. The Bulldogs could do to Kentucky as they’ve done to every other opponent — force a team to become one-dimensional. Georgia remains healthy defensively, and senior linebacker Monty Rice is expected to play after battling an ankle sprain.

