It might not be the smash-mouth Bulldogs you’re used to, but UGA run game is evolving

When a school earns the nickname of RBU, it’s not hard to picture that program’s offensive identity.

Georgia has long been known for a power running game, with talented backs eating up yards behind a stout offensive line. That’s certainly been a hallmark of Kirby Smart’s first four years at the helm in Athens.

With new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, however, the offense is evolving to a more downfield passing game. The vaunted Georgia ground game is changing with it.

The Bulldogs are averaging four yards per carry this season — that’s solid but not quite the numbers the program is used to. Meanwhile, Georgia is attempting 35.5 passes per game this year. Last season, the team never threw more than 28 times in a game.

In a loss to Alabama on Oct. 17, Georgia averaged 4.8 yards per carry but seemed to abandon the success on the ground at times. A pass-heavy attack worked early but struggled in the second half as junior quarterback Stetson Bennett threw three interceptions in the 41-24 loss.

Smart has said he won’t get in a coordinator’s headset and demand he run the ball. Rather, his emphasis is on taking what the defense is giving.

The head coach also noted that offensive balance doesn’t necessarily equate to a 50-50 split between running and passing.

“You want to be able to throw the ball when you want to throw the ball, and run the ball when you want to run the ball,” Smart said. “Those things are important to being successful, just like on defense being able to dictate to them what you do. It’s not real complicated, but sometimes it’s hard to do because the other team makes it complicated.”

Sticking to the run game, whether it’s working or not, can open up opportunities for big plays in the play-action passing game. That’s one of the offensive aspects Smart has been most pleased with through four games this season.

In addition to Monken’s new scheme, there’s also the matter of new personnel. The Bulldogs are replacing three starters on the offensive line, as well as replacing its two top rushers from last season in D’Andre Swift and Brian Herrien.

Redshirt sophomore Zamir White knows college football is changing. He said you just have to “get it in there when you can” in regards to the running game.

However, he also expressed confidence in the Bulldogs’ ability to run the ball when wanted.

“The outbreak game is coming soon,” White said. “We’re going to get it.”

The numbers seem to back up White’s thoughts. Since averaging 2.88 yards per carry in the season opener at Arkansas, the Bulldogs have averaged 4.32 yards per carry in the three games following.

That improvement bodes well for the Georgia offense as a whole. Smart has emphasized the need to help out Bennett, and a productive running game to then open up play-action opportunities would do just that.

It might not be the smash-mouth Bulldogs that people have gotten used to seeing over the past few years. But make no mistake: A great rushing attack still rests at the center of Georgia’s offensive success.

Next Georgia football game

Who: No. 5 Georgia (3-1) at Kentucky (2-3)

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky

TV: SEC Network

Line: Georgia by 13