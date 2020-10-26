First look: Top story lines, betting odds for Georgia vs Kentucky 2020 football game

The best way to get over a loss is to get back on the field.

Georgia (3-1) will finally get to do that this week, as the No. 5 Bulldogs face Kentucky in Lexington following a bye week.

This will be the squad’s first game since the 41-24 loss at Alabama on Oct. 17. With a loss comes plenty of questions, and the Bulldogs are no different.

Betting odds: Georgia at Kentucky, other SEC football games this week

College football point spreads via VegasInsider.com

Noon: Georgia (-13) at Kentucky, SEC Network

3:30 pm: Auburn (-2) at LSU, CBS

4 pm: Vanderbilt at Ole Miss (-17.5), SEC Network

7 pm: Alabama (-32.5) at Mississippi State (-17.5), ESPN

7:30 pm: Texas A&M (-12) at Arkansas, SEC Network

7:30 pm: Florida (-15) at Missouri, SEC Alternate

Bennett or Daniels: Will there be a QB change?

A bye week provides ample opportunity to shake things up from a personnel standpoint.

The biggest depth chart question facing Georgia right now, just as it was at the start of the season, is quarterback. Two weeks have allowed plenty of doubts to swirl around junior quarterback Stetson Bennett, who started solidly against Alabama but threw three interceptions.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has been noncommittal on whether it will be Bennett or USC transfer J.T. Daniels starting against the Wildcats. Both will likely get looks with the first team in the lead-up to the game, and the decision very well could come down to the Friday night before kickoff.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Will Georgia’s rushing attack continue to find success?

Georgia’s ground game has found its stride as the season has gone on. That culminated in a performance against Alabama where the Bulldogs averaged 4.8 yards per carry.

At times, it seems Georgia abandoned the success of the run game in an attempt to make big plays through the air. Look for a bigger emphasis on the ground game against the Wildcats.

Kentucky has a stout defense that surrenders just 3.5 yards per rushing attempt. For a Bulldog offensive line that seems to be improving, this might be the toughest test yet.

Can the UGA defense rebound?

Georgia’s defense had by far its roughest day of the season against the Crimson Tide. The Bulldogs gave up 41 points (more than they had in the previous three games combined) and over 500 yards of total offense.

The passing defense in particular got exposed, as Alabama quarterback Mac Jones completed 24-of-32 passes for 417 yards and four touchdowns. Even with the talented group of Alabama receivers, it was a tough day for a talented and experienced Georgia secondary.

Kentucky doesn’t boast anywhere close to the explosive attack Alabama possesses. But quarterback Terry Wilson is capable of making big plays with his arm and his legs, and the Wildcats also have one of the best offensive lines in the SEC that is helping to average 4.7 yards per carry on the season.

The Bulldog defense has been a huge part in the three wins this season. They will need to get back to that form if they are to beat Kentucky and the rest of the opponents left on the schedule.

Three UK Wildcats to watch

QB Terry Wilson — The senior signal caller has been solid through the air, completing 62% of his passes for 599 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Wilson poses a true dual threat under center, as he’s second on the team with 251 rushing yards and three touchdowns. The Bulldogs potentially will place a spy on Wilson to take away his running game.

WR Josh Ali — If Wilson has a true go-to target, it’s Ali. The senior has 25 catches, with the next-closest Wildcat only having seven receptions. The Bulldog secondary will look to shut down Ali and force Wilson to distribute the ball to some other players.

LB Jamin Davis — The inside linebacker Davis has done a little bit of everything for the Kentucky defense in 2020. He leads the team with 45 tackles, is tied for the team lead with two interceptions and also has a sack on to his name. The Bulldog offensive line will need to account for Davis if they want to have success on Saturday, particularly when running the ball.