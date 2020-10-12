UGA football player injured in Athens hit-and-run, report says

Kirby Smart’s news conference Monday contained a serious and surprising injury update.

Redshirt sophomore receiver Tommy Bush was involved in some sort of weekend car accident. Rivals reported that Bush was struck by a car on Saturday night while crossing a street in Athens.

“Thankfully, he’s safe,” Smart said Monday. “He’s got a little bit of a concussion and he’s got some injuries, but we’re thankful he’s OK. It was a dangerous situation, so glad he’s OK.”

Smart didn’t confirm details of the incident, calling it a “minor accident.”

Bush has been in a reserve role for his career in Athens. He has one reception in his career, with none so far in 2020.

Bush signed in the 2018 recruiting class with Georgia as a four-star prospect out of Samuel Clemens High School in Schertz, Texas.

The No. 3 Bulldogs face No. 2 Alabama this Saturday.

No. 3 Georgia (3-0) at No. 2 Alabama (3-0)

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern

Place: Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)

TV: CBS

Line: Alabama by 5