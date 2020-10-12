First look: Top story lines, betting odds for Georgia vs Alabama 2020 football game

The showdown is here.

Georgia. Alabama. The top dog against another.

It’s a chance for the Bulldogs to make their statement, one that has been long-awaited since suffering two crushing championship defeats to the Crimson Tide. The game of the year looms, and many will be glued to see who leads the race for an SEC and national championship.

Here’s your first look at Saturday’s game against two undefeated and first-place teams.

No. 3 Georgia (3-0) at No. 2 Alabama (3-0)

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern

Place: Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)

TV: CBS

Vegas odds: Georgia vs Alabama and SEC football point spread

According to betting lines posted by VegasInsider.com

Auburn (-3) at South Carolina, noon, ESPN

Kentucky at Tennessee (-5.5), noon, SEC Network

Ole Miss at Arkansas (-3), 3:30, ESPN2

Texas A&M at Mississippi State (-3), 4 p.m., SEC Network

LSU at Florida (-13.5), 3:30 p.m., CBS

Vanderbilt at Missouri (-18.5), 7:30, SEC Network

Georgia at Alabama (-5), 8 p.m., CBS

Top storylines for Crimson Tide vs. Bulldogs

Ending the drought: Georgia has repetitively tried to get the Alabama “monkey” off of its back. It has proven true throughout the Kirby Smart era, too, as the Bulldogs’ head coach has no wins over his former boss. The teams square off for the third time in three years, the other two being Georgia losses in high-leverage championship situations.

Georgia hasn’t beaten Alabama in 13 years and have lost seven-consecutive contests. The win in 2007, however, came on the overtime pass to Mikey Henderson inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Georgia has won its last two meetings in Tuscaloosa.

After Alabama’s win Saturday over Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin, Nick Saban’s record against former assistants rises to 22-0.

A new test for Stetson Bennett: The story has been fun. Georgia has entrusted Stetson Bennett as starting quarterback and leader of the offense. He’s the two-star former walk-on. He was never supposed to have much of a shot at the role, even leading up to the season opener. Through it all, the small-town kid has shined with much success for the Bulldogs.

But Alabama isn’t just any other opponent.

Bennett had an up-and-down showing against Tennessee, nearly throwing a couple of interceptions. He will have to regroup on the biggest of stages. Under the lights with millions of eyes set on him, can Bennett continue his roll against the nation’s No. 2 team?

A different type of Alabama: Over recent years (well, the last decade-plus), Alabama’s backbone has been its defense. Saban’s groups have shut opponents down and it has led the Crimson Tide to success, much like Georgia does now.

But 2020 has introduced a new brand of Alabama football: a lot of offense. It’s potent. Georgia might not see a more-productive unit all season. Alabama has posted 38, 52 and 63 points in its first three games, respectively.

Alabama football players to watch

RB Najee Harris: Seemingly, Najee Harris has been at Alabama forever. But he’s become one of the nation’s best backs in 2020. Georgia’s defense has been unbelievably solid this season, but Harris will present his own challenge. Through three games, he has 347 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

WR Devonta Smith: The 2nd-and-26 moment in the national championship game was only the beginning for Devonta Smith. He hasn’t stopped. Smith has elevated his way to becoming Alabama’s top receiver with 316 yards and two touchdowns.

QB Mac Jones: There’s not much of a chance that Georgia will get beaten by an Alabama backup quarterback in this matchup. At least there shouldn’t be. The Crimson Tide are rolling with Mac Jones, and he’s led a potent offense. Jones has recorded 1,101 yards and eight touchdowns through three games.

LB Dylan Moses: Alabama’s defense doesn’t hold its prototypical mold, Dylan Moses has upheld his reliable status. He has recorded 27 tackles and anchored the unit.