Night game locked in for Georgia’s football road trip to Kentucky

Georgia’s trip to the Bluegrass State has an approximate game time. We know this: It’ll be another primetime kickoff.

The Bulldogs will face SEC East foe Kentucky at either 7 p.m. on ESPN or 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network, the conference announced Monday. It would mark Georgia’s second appearance of the season on either network.

The game will be played on Oct. 24 at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. The final time and network will be decided after this slate of Saturday games.

This week, No. 3 Georgia heads to Lexington after its showdown with No. 2 Alabama. The Bulldogs (3-0) continue their surge into SEC title game contention on the backs of their top-ranked defense. Georgia had impressive showings earlier in the season against Auburn and Tennessee.

Kentucky opened with consecutive losses to Auburn and Ole Miss, but followed it with a dominant win over Mississippi State’s air raid offense. Kentucky travels to Tennessee before hosting the Bulldogs.

Georgia leads the series 59-12-2 and won last season in a 21-0 rain-soaked game in Athens. The Bulldogs’ last trip to Lexington was to clinch the SEC East in 2018, and they did so with a 34-17 victory.

SEC TV schedule for Saturday, Oct. 24

Auburn at Ole Miss, Noon on SEC Network

Alabama at Tennessee, 3:30 pm on CBS

South Carolina at LSU, 4 pm on SEC Network

Missouri at Florida, 7 pm ESPN --OR-- 7:30 pm on SEC Network (TBD)

Georgia at Kentucky, 7 pm ESPN --OR-- 7:30 pm on SEC Network (TBD)

Georgia football 2020 schedule

Sept. 26: Georgia 37, Arkansas 10

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Oct. 3: Georgia 27, Auburn 6

Oct. 10: Georgia 44, Tennessee 21

Oct. 17: at Alabama, 8 pm (CBS)

Oct. 24: at Kentucky, 7 pm/ESPN or 7:30 pm/SEC Network

Oct. 31: OPEN

Nov. 7: vs. Florida in Jacksonville, 3:30 pm (CBS)

Nov. 14: at Missouri

Nov. 21: vs. Mississippi State

Nov. 28: at South Carolina

Dec. 5: vs. Vanderbilt