First look: Top story lines, betting odds for UGA vs Tennessee 2020 football game

The gauntlet continues.

After an impressive 27-6 win over Auburn, the month of October gives Georgia no breaks. The Bulldogs host Tennessee, another nationally ranked program, this weekend. There will be a lot of intrigue as two rivals face yet again.

Here’s your first look at Saturday’s game.

No. 3 Georgia (2-0) vs No. 12 Tennessee (2-0)

Time: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Athens (Sanford Stadium)

TV: CBS. Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (color/analyst), Jamie Erdahl (sideline)

The series: Georgia has won three straight. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 24-23-2. In their last meeting in Athens, in 2018, the Bulldogs won 38-12.

Vegas odds: Georgia vs Tennessee and SEC football point spreads

According to betting lines posted by VegasInsider.com

South Carolina (-12) at Vanderbilt, Noon on SEC Network

Florida (-6.5) at Texas A&M, Noon, ESPN

Tennessee at Georgia (-14), 3:30 p.m., CBS

Arkansas at Auburn (-16.5), 4 p.m., SEC Network

Alabama (-24.5) at Ole Miss, 6 p.m. ESPN

Mississippi State at Kentucky (-3), 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Missouri at LSU (-20.5), 9 p.m. ESPN

Top storylines for UGA Bulldogs vs UT Vols

Return of Cade Mays: One of Georgia’s top offensive linemen over recent seasons will be in the other uniform. Cade Mays, a Tennessee native and Volunteer legacy, transferred within the conference shortly after the Sugar Bowl in January. Mays received an immediate eligibility waiver prior to Tennessee’s second game against Missouri.

Can Georgia continue to find itself offensively? The Bulldogs’ quarterback is in place, at least for now. Stetson Bennett will be leading the offense again, but it’ll be crucial for Georgia to get off to another fast start. Against Auburn, the Bulldogs found a rhythm with the run and the pass.

Volunteers to watch

QB Jarrett Guarantano: It seems like Jarrett Guarantano has been in Knoxville forever, but his final season is here. He’s cemented his spot as the Volunteers’ quarterback this season — after being replaced by Brian Maurer in 2019. Through two games, Guarantano has thrown for 449 yards and two touchdowns.

Running backs Eric Gray and Ty Chandler: Georgia’s defense has proven that opponents have a challenge running the ball. Tennessee has a two-headed monster in its backfield, however, which could add difficulty for the Bulldogs. Tennessee running backs Eric Gray and Ty Chandler have nearly identical stat lines and have combined for 321 yards and three touchdowns.

LB Henry To’o To’o: Tennessee has found its emerging playmaker on defense. To’o To’o leads the team with 12 tackles, and also has a 32-yard pick-6.