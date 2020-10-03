UGA’s Richard LeCounte ejected after targeting call vs Auburn

Georgia’s leading safety Richard LeCounte was ejected in the second quarter after being tagged with a targeting call.

LeCounte hit Auburn wide receiver Shedrick Jackson on a helmet-to-helmet collision as the Tigers drove toward the end zone. After a brief review, the call was confirmed and LeCounte left the game.

LeCounte’s ejection is the second of the game. Auburn safety Smoke Monday was ejected for targeting after a hit on Georgia receiver Kearis Jackson in the first quarter.

Neither player will miss any of their games next week since their ejections came int he first half.

LeCounte had two tackles against Auburn before being ejected. He was one of Georgia’s biggest difference-makers in the season-opening win over Arkansas with two interceptions.

The penalty as a result of the targeting call led Auburn to a 20-yard field goal make by place-kicker Anders Carlson.

Georgia leads 24-3 near the end of the second quarter.

UGA QB great Aaron Murray was among those on Twitter who didn’t agree with the ejection.

“I understand protecting players... but defenders have to be able to make plays. LeCounte made a clean hit there I thought,” Murray tweeted.

Video and reaction: Richard LeCounte ejection

