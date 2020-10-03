Macon Telegraph Logo
Auburn loses a key defender to targeting ejection early in Georgia game

Athens

Two series into the game, Auburn lost one of its leaders in the secondary.

On Auburn’s first punt of the game, after a 3-and-out, junior safety Smoke Monday was ejected for targeting. He hit Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson in the head or neck area after he gained possession on the return.

Auburn has been dealt two blows on Saturday evening after redshirt freshman cornerback Jaylin Simpson was ruled out. Simpson was expected to start for the Tigers.

Monday recorded 10 tackles in Auburn’s season-opening win over Kentucky.

Monday played in his second-career game in Sanford Stadium. He is an Atlanta native.

