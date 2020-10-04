Bulldogs Beat
Kickoff time, TV details set for Georgia’s football game against Tennessee
Georgia’s Saturday home football game against the Tennessee Volunteers will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be televised on CBS, the Southeastern Conference announced Sunday.
The Bulldogs (2-0) are playing a 10-game, SEC-only slate during the coronavirus-affected 2020 season.
Georgia won its season-opening game at Arkansas 37-10 and then defeated Auburn 27-6 on Saturday. Tennessee (2-0) opened its season with wins over South Carolina and Missouri.
Georgia leads the series 24-23-2 and won last season 43-14 in Knoxville.
This will be Georgia’s first game on CBS this season. The Bulldogs are 61-42-1 on CBS.
SEC TV schedule for Saturday, Oct. 3
- South Carolina at Vanderbilt, noon, SEC Network
- Florida at Texas A&M, noon, ESPN
- Tennessee at Georgia, 3:30 p.m., CBS
- Arkansas at Auburn, 4 p.m., SEC Network
- Alabama at Ole Miss, 6 p.m. ESPN
- Mississippi State at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
- Missouri at LSU, 9 p.m. ESPN
Georgia football 2020 schedule
Sept. 26: Georgia 37, Arkansas 10
Oct. 3: Georgia 27, Auburn 6
Oct. 10: vs. Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 17: at Alabama, 8 pm (CBS)
Oct. 24: at Kentucky
Oct. 31: OPEN
Nov. 7: vs. Florida in Jacksonville, 3:30 pm (CBS)
Nov. 14: at Missouri
Nov. 21: vs. Mississippi State
Nov. 28: at South Carolina
Dec. 5: vs. Vanderbilt
