Kickoff time, TV details set for Georgia’s football game against Tennessee

Georgia’s Saturday home football game against the Tennessee Volunteers will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be televised on CBS, the Southeastern Conference announced Sunday.

The Bulldogs (2-0) are playing a 10-game, SEC-only slate during the coronavirus-affected 2020 season.

Georgia won its season-opening game at Arkansas 37-10 and then defeated Auburn 27-6 on Saturday. Tennessee (2-0) opened its season with wins over South Carolina and Missouri.

Georgia leads the series 24-23-2 and won last season 43-14 in Knoxville.

This will be Georgia’s first game on CBS this season. The Bulldogs are 61-42-1 on CBS.

SEC TV schedule for Saturday, Oct. 3

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, noon, SEC Network

Florida at Texas A&M, noon, ESPN

Tennessee at Georgia, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Arkansas at Auburn, 4 p.m., SEC Network

Alabama at Ole Miss, 6 p.m. ESPN

Mississippi State at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Missouri at LSU, 9 p.m. ESPN

Georgia football 2020 schedule

Sept. 26: Georgia 37, Arkansas 10

Oct. 3: Georgia 27, Auburn 6

Oct. 10: vs. Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 17: at Alabama, 8 pm (CBS)

Oct. 24: at Kentucky

Oct. 31: OPEN

Nov. 7: vs. Florida in Jacksonville, 3:30 pm (CBS)

Nov. 14: at Missouri

Nov. 21: vs. Mississippi State

Nov. 28: at South Carolina

Dec. 5: vs. Vanderbilt