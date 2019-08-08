Brenton Cox no longer on Georgia football team after roster update

5 things to know heading into 2019-2020 UGA football season The Georgia Bulldogs kick off against Vanderbilt on August 31 in Nashville, Tennessee. Here are five things to know from last season and the preseason as we get ready for 2019-2020. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Georgia Bulldogs kick off against Vanderbilt on August 31 in Nashville, Tennessee. Here are five things to know from last season and the preseason as we get ready for 2019-2020.

Brenton Cox is no longer listed on Georgia’s football roster, according to an updated copy distributed by team officials ahead of Tuesday’s practice.

His removal was the only update.

Cox was removed from the online roster during Wednesday’s off day. Freshman wide receiver George Pickens is the lone No. 1 now listed.

Cox entered preseason practices as a full participant at outside linebacker. The reason for his departure is unknown at this time

At the conclusion of defensive coordinator Dan Lanning’s press conference Monday, he deflected a question about expectations from Cox entering his would-be sophomore season.

“You know, that’s a good question,” Lanning said. “I would actually leave that to (Georgia head) coach (Kirby) Smart at this time.”

Multiple reports indicate Cox has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Federal privacy laws, however, prohibit the portal from being publicly viewed.

Smart won’t be available to the media until after the team’s first scrimmage on Saturday. UGASports.com first reported the news Monday afternoon.

Cox was arrested on April 2 on a possession of marijuana charge and possibly faced suspension as a result. Fellow outside linebacker Robert Beal was also arrested during the same incident. The university handbook, however, calls for a one-game suspension after that offense.

The Telegraph requested any records on Cox from the university’s police department. His April arrest was the only document returned.

“They’ll serve the punishment that they deserve for it,” said Smart following the arrests of Cox and Beal. “I hate the decisions they’ve made, and they’ve got to learn as young men that you can’t break the rules, you can’t break the law.”

Smart did not make indications in April either player would be suspended or further disciplined.

Cox is the second player to leave Georgia’s program since June. Former wide receiver Jeremiah Holloman was booted on June 21 after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in April 2018.

Cox accrued 20 tackles as a freshman and displayed potential as a first-year players in Lanning’s group of edge rushers. He received his first-career start in the Sugar Bowl loss to Texas.

After the SEC championship, Cox evaluated his role entering the 2019 season.

“For me, things were up and down,” Cox told The Telegraph on Dec. 1. “I played a lot sometimes, then sat out a lot. I was able to see both sides of it.”

Georgia’s depth will become a factor after Cox’s dismissal, and it added Jermaine Johnson and Nolan Smith in the latest recruiting cycle.