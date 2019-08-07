Georgia Bulldogs release 2020 season schedule. Crimson Tide is first up in SEC.

5 things to know heading into 2019-2020 UGA football season The Georgia Bulldogs kick off against Vanderbilt on August 31 in Nashville, Tennessee. Here are five things to know from last season and the preseason as we get ready for 2019-2020. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Georgia Bulldogs kick off against Vanderbilt on August 31 in Nashville, Tennessee. Here are five things to know from last season and the preseason as we get ready for 2019-2020.

The Georgia Bulldogs 2019 season hasn’t even kicked off yet but the 2020 schedule was released on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs will open the season in a Monday night game against Virginia at the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta on Sept. 7.

After a game against FCS foe ETSU, Georgia will open its SEC schedule on the road against Alabama in the Bulldogs rotating cross-over game.

Over the past two seasons, the rivalry has started to heat up between these two schools with Alabama grabbing wins in the 2018 National Championship and 2018 SEC Championship.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It will be the first time these two teams will meet in the regular season since 2015 in Athens when Alabama knocked off Georgia 38-10. In 2007, the last time the two teams met in Tuscaloosa, it was the Bulldogs who came out on top 26-23 in overtime. Since then the Crimson Tide has won five straight matchups against the Bulldogs.

Here’s the full Georgia 2020 schedule: