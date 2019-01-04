Mecole Hardman declares for the 2019 NFL draft.

Jake Fromm will have to find a new set of targets next season as a third pass-catcher declared for the 2019 NFL draft.
Mecole Hardman, the junior wide receiver, announced on social media that he would be taking his talents to the next level.
“This has been a dream since I picked up a football,” Hardman said in his announcement on Twitter. “Now that my dreams are becoming a reality I could not be more excited.
Hardman was a dynamic playmaker during his three seasons with the Bulldogs. He served as a wide receiver and a kick return. He also took carries on reverses and sweep plays.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
For his career, he tallied 60 catches for 961 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also carried the ball 13 times for 97 yards and two touchdowns. As a punt returner he had 592 yards and one touchdown and contributed over 850 yards in kickoff returns.
This marks the third bulldog to declare for the draft as Hardman joins Isaac Nauta and Riley Ridley who announced earlier in the day on Friday.
Comments