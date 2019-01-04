Georgia’s Riley Ridley declares for the 2019 NFL draft

The University of Georgia will lose another one of its key weapons to the NFL draft as junior wide receiver Riley Ridley has decided to forgo his senior season.
Just as Isaac Nauta announced earlier in the day, Ridley took to social media to say his farewell to the Bulldogs and the fans.
“I am thankful that I chose the University of Georgia, and was part of an outstanding program,” he said in an Instagram post. “I am declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft.... and I’ll forever be a damn good dawg.”
Ridley is coming off his best season to date as he caught 43 passes for 559 yards and nine touchdowns. For his career at Georgia he finishes with 69 catches for 1,015 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Ridley’s older brother Calvin just completed his first season in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons after leaving the University of Alabama after last season.
Comments