Isaac Nauta announces decision to enter 2019 NFL Draft

A key piece of the University of Georgia offense will look to make a name for himself at the next level.
Isaac Nauta, the junior tight end, has decided to forgo his senior season for the Bulldogs and enter the NFL draft. Nauta announced the decision via his Twitter.
“I truly feel in my heart that this is the best decision for me,” he said in the post. “I am ready to pursue another life long dream of mine.... playing in the NFL.”
During his time at Georgia, Nauta had 68 catches for 905 yards and nine touchdowns during his three seasons with the team.
In early April, Bleacher Report had him listed in their first round mock draft. ESPN’s Mel Kiper did not list Nauta in his top 10 tight ends in his latest projections but other draft experts have listed him as a mid to late round prospect.
Nauta’s teammate Mecole Hardman is also expected to make a decision on his future before the deadline before the Jan. 14 deadline for underclassmen decisions.
