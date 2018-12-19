Georgia flips four-star QB Dwan Mathis after hope of increased playing ‘opportunity’

Dwan Mathis sat behind a pair of hats as he chose between Georgia and Ohio State at Oak Park (Mich.) High School.
His choice? The one on the left — the Bulldogs. As he picked up the red hat, his mother glanced over with an expression of surprise.
The video came from Justin Rogers, a 2020 Georgia target at offensive guard and teammate of Mathis. Those reactions probably mimicked that of many who thought Georgia was scrambling for a second quarterback in the 2019 class.
But Georgia was able to secure a last-minute flip again, this one 756 miles away and from an Ohio State commit. Mathis, a four-star, is listed as the ninth-overall pro-style quarterback nationally and the seventh-overall prospect in Michigan, according to the 247Sports.com.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“It had nothing to do with what Ohio State did,” Mathis’ father said, via Tom VanHaaren of ESPN. “It’s an opportunity for him to play at Georgia.”
Mathis’ opportunity comes as a result of multiple reports regarding a potential transfer from freshman Justin Fields. As of Tuesday night, Fields was placed in the NCAA transfer portal.
Mathis, at 6-foot-6, will be one of three scholarship quarterbacks during the upcoming season. That is if his national letter-of-intent is sent through to the Bulldogs and four-star John Rhys Plumlee stays true to his pledge at Georgia.
Georgia found its best option after it looked like choosing between a group of three-star prospects was going to finish its scramble. Mathis became the Bulldogs’ choice over Dillon Gabriel, Zach Calzada (who signed with Texas A&M after indicating to The Telegraph Tuesday that Georgia may be a possibility) and Knox Kadum (who hadn’t yet received an offer).
Comments