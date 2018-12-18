Knox Kadum, a two-time state champion, gives Georgia another QB option in 2019 class

Knox Kadum has been holding out for a dream of his, and it could come true due to the recent uncertainties with Georgia’s quarterback situation.
Kadum has been in frequent contact with Georgia for over a month, mainly with graduate assistant Jesse Stone. Stone joined the Bulldogs’ staff in 2016 and has worked closely with the likes of Jake Fromm, Jacob Eason and others.
Kadum doesn’t have a host of Power 5 offers. His list currently includes Akron, Charlotte, Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina, most-recently Rutgers on Dec. 14 and others. A call from the Bulldogs would be the victor over other considered programs.
“It’s Georgia for me,” Kadum said. “If I end up being their guy, I’m in. That’s who I’ve always cheered for and wanted to play for. Georgia (would be) a dream offer.”
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Georgia is in search of two quarterbacks for the 2019 class, and it especially holds true if a report of freshman Justin Fields’ intent to transfer by USA Today’s Dan Wolken is valid. The Telegraph hasn’t confirmed the report, and Georgia returned a message stating official comment wasn’t “expected” Monday night.
Georgia has one commitment for its class in four-star John Rhys Plumlee out of Oak Grove (Miss.) High School. At the time, Dillon Gabriel, a three-star out of Hawaii, is the main target to fill the second quarterback vacancy in the class.
Gabriel, however, is choosing between Georgia, USC and UCF at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
As a result, Kadum has opted to wait things out until Gabriel decides on Dec. 19 as the early signing period runs through Friday, Dec. 21.
“I can either early enroll or stay (at Rome) and wait until February,” Kadum said. “I know they’re trying to get the guy from Hawaii to sign, but they made it sound like (Georgia would offer if Gabriel commits elsewhere).”
Kadum has been in contact with the staffs around the SEC — most notably LSU and Georgia. Kadum is a three-star prospect out of Rome, but is a two-time state champion (Buford in 2016 and Warner Robins in 2017).
Kadum’s senior season, which resulted in a GHSA 5A semifinal loss to Warner Robins, entailed 1,633 passing yards and 21 touchdowns. He also showed dual-threat capabilities with 619 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.
The latest situation Georgia faces has been problematic nationwide. In the second season of the early signing period, the Bulldogs have difficulty receiving a gauge on the number of open scholarships. Early departures from juniors, transfers and de-commitments play a factor in it.
“You’re making a decision before you know your entire roster, before you know grades, before you know about juniors, before you know about transfers,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “It’s really tough to manage that number. And we’re experiencing that right now.”
Comments