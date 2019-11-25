Mercer
‘The end of an era.’ Current, former Mercer athletes react to firing of Bobby Lamb
Less than 24 hours after Mercer Athletics announced its decision to part ways with head coach Bobby Lamb, current and former Bears football players are speaking out on social media.
Lamb was named head coach in 2011, 72 years after Mercer decided to suspend its football operations. The university fielded its first team in 2013.
He finished with an overall record of 41-39 after seven seasons.
“We have all worked side-by-side to start and grow the Mercer football program from a dream to an actual reality,” Mercer Athletic Director Jim Cole said in a news release. “Bobby Lamb shouldered the majority of that burden and workload in that process. We can never thank him enough.”
The 2019 season wasn’t as successful as Lamb and the team had hoped for. Mercer finished the season on a three-game losing streak, leading to a 4-8 record.
Despite how the season ended, players say Lamb will be missed.
