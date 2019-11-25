‘The end of an era.’ Current, former Mercer athletes react to firing of Bobby Lamb

Less than 24 hours after Mercer Athletics announced its decision to part ways with head coach Bobby Lamb, current and former Bears football players are speaking out on social media.

Lamb was named head coach in 2011, 72 years after Mercer decided to suspend its football operations. The university fielded its first team in 2013.

He finished with an overall record of 41-39 after seven seasons.

“We have all worked side-by-side to start and grow the Mercer football program from a dream to an actual reality,” Mercer Athletic Director Jim Cole said in a news release. “Bobby Lamb shouldered the majority of that burden and workload in that process. We can never thank him enough.”

The 2019 season wasn’t as successful as Lamb and the team had hoped for. Mercer finished the season on a three-game losing streak, leading to a 4-8 record.

Despite how the season ended, players say Lamb will be missed.

Thank you coach for giving me a chance to walk-on and play at the Division 1 level when no other school in the country would even talk to me. Going to miss you, but I’ll be happy to kick your butt on the golf course anytime you want @bobby_lamb https://t.co/MhgyFtAUs8 — Tucker Cannon (@m_t_cannon) November 25, 2019

The end of era. I thank you for believing in me, and being the first to believe in me. You gave me a platform to be a leader and grow into the player and man I am today. I’m forever grateful for the opportunity. Thank you @bobby_lamb ! pic.twitter.com/1B2HpzqD3c — Eric Jackson Jr (@shawdo3) November 25, 2019

So sad to see the end of an era at Mercer. @bobby_lamb, I appreciate everything you did for me. I wouldn’t be the player, coach, or man I am without your influence. You’ll be missed at Mercer but I can’t wait to see what you do next. pic.twitter.com/1rn8F5IirF — John Russ (@johnruss07) November 25, 2019

Thank you for being the first to take a chance and offer me a scholarship @bobby_lamb you truly have had such a huge impact on my life and I want to thank you for the last 3 years. Not just a great coach, but a great human being as well. https://t.co/8WpMLo5LpZ — Robert Riddle (@robertriddleiii) November 25, 2019

When my mom got sick freshman year and wound up in the hospital. You found a way for me to make it home to see her. Thank you for changing my life forever and taking a chance on a kid from Jacksonville, FL. You’ll always be my coach @bobby_lamb https://t.co/01Qw6hHfUn pic.twitter.com/sNtHndG0DC — Chris Ellington (@chrellz) November 25, 2019

Thank you Coach Lamb @bobby_lamb for everything you’ve done for me these last 5 years. It’s been a great ride and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else pic.twitter.com/AAFXQvRXcj — Camiel Grant III (@camielgrant3) November 25, 2019

Some things go beyond wins and losses. Bobby first and foremost, always lived a Godly life, and it showed when he coached. The constant investment he put in us to be great men off the field is something I will forever be greatful for. Thank you @bobby_lamb ! — Austin Wysor (@Wysor23) November 25, 2019