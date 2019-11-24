Bobby Lamb out as Mercer Bears head football coach after losing season

The Mercer Bears have parted ways with head football coach Bobby Lamb after finishing the season 4-8 and end the season on a three-game losing streak capped by a loss to ACC opponent North Carolina.

The announcement was made Sunday evening in a press release from Mercer Athletics.

“Days like today are very difficult, especially when you are talking about someone like Bobby Lamb,” Mercer Athletic Director Jim Cole said in the release. “We have all worked side-by-side to start and grow the Mercer football program from a dream to an actual reality. Bobby Lamb shouldered the majority of that burden and workload in that process. We can never thank him enough.”

Lamb has been the head coach since the program was reestablished in 2013.

The Bears went 10-2 that season, tying the NCAA record for most wins by a first-year program. From there, he led the Bears into the Southern Conference.

The Bears have had several highlight wins over FCS top 25 teams including Samford last season.

The Bears finished at .500 in the conference for three straight seasons but took a step back this season when they finished 3-5.

“Everyone at Mercer has the utmost respect for Bobby, his family, the football staff and our student-athletes,” Cole said. “I know I speak for all Bears to say ‘Thank you’ to Bobby and Allyson for all they have done for Mercer.”

A national search for the Bears’ next head coach is underway. CarrSports Consulting will serve as the search counsel.