Mercer adds football game this weekend after Hurricane Dorian alters schedules

Mercer football coach talks about upcoming season In a Q & A with Bobby Lamb, the head coach for Mercer University's football team, Lamb talks about preparing for the upcoming season on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In a Q & A with Bobby Lamb, the head coach for Mercer University's football team, Lamb talks about preparing for the upcoming season on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Hurricane Dorian has caused the Mercer University Bears to add an additional game to their football schedule.

The Bears were originally scheduled to be off this week, but now they will take on Presbyterian.

The major hurricane led to the cancellation of Presbyterian College’s opener in Deland, Florida, against Stetson University as a precaution after the storm had strengthened to a Category 5.

After moving over the Bahamas, the storm was a Category 2 as of Tuesday afternoon.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Bears have stepped in as an opponent since both schools were supposed to have an off week on Sept. 7. Mercer will now travel Clinton, South Carolina, to take on the Blue Hose at 2 p.m. Saturday.

This will give the Bears 12 games on the season.

In the opener, the Bears downed Western Carolina by a score of 49-27 and saw the return of starting quarterback Robert Riddle getting his first start since suffering a broken collarbone early last season.

The Bears have not faced off against Presbyterian since the football program restarted in 2013 but have met 14 times overall with the last coming in 1941. The Bears took that one by a score of 19-12.