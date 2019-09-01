Mercer firing on all cylinders in season opener with Riddle back at quarterback

Mercer football coach talks about upcoming season In a Q & A with Bobby Lamb, the head coach for Mercer University's football team, Lamb talks about preparing for the upcoming season on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In a Q & A with Bobby Lamb, the head coach for Mercer University's football team, Lamb talks about preparing for the upcoming season on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

The Mercer Bears got off to an impressive start to the season with a 49-27 win over the Western Carolina Catamounts.

Quarterback Robert Riddle returned for his first start since breaking his collarbone early last season. He got off to a hot start in the first half including an 85-yarder to wide receiver Tucker Cannon to put the Bears up 21-7.

The offense continued to fire on all cylinders as they extended the lead to 42-14 heading into halftime on Riddle’s fourth touchdown pass of the night, this one from one yard out to tight end Chris Ellington. Riddle would finish at 11-of-23 for 207 yards passing and four touchdowns in his return to the gridiron.

Out of the break, Mercer picked up where it left off with a 38-yard touchdown run by Tyray Devezin who finished with 84 yards and three total touchdowns. to put the Bears up 49-14.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

On the defensive side of the ball, the Bears contained Catamount quarterback Tyrie Adams to 318 yards through the air, forced an interception in the first half by B.J Bohler and held him to just 34 yards rushing.

The Catamounts added two more touchdowns but the rally came up short as the Bears move to 1-0 on the season and in the Southern Conference. Mercer will be on a bye week before taking on Austin Peay in its home opener on Sept.14.