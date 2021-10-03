Fort Valley State scores on defense and offense in 24-14 win over Benedict College

Fort Valley State University’s Emmanuel Wilson scored two touchdowns en route to the Wildcat’s 24-14 win over Benedict College. Courtesy photo

The game started slowly, but the Wildcats were all business on Saturday afternoon. Fort Valley State took a late-second quarter lead and never gave it up over the final 18-plus minutes on the way for the 24-14 win at Benedict College.

Between Tyler Moore kick-starting the FVSU (3-2, 1-0) defensive efforts and Emmanuel Wilson’s rushing, the Wildcats controlled the play most of the day. Moore swiped a Tigers’ (2-3, 0-3) pass and returned it 40 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown with 1:09 remaining in the first frame. Wilson found the end zone for the second and third Wildcats scores from three and two yards as part of his 122 rushing yards on 27 carries to pace the offense.

For the first time in the last three trips to Charles Johnson Stadium, FVSU came out on top to snap a two-game losing streak at the facility. The Wildcats ran its short run of wins over the Tigers to two in a row after taking the last meeting held in Greenville, South Carolina in 2019 by a 50-16 margin.

FVSU outgained the top SIAC offense, 341-233, on the day. The Wildcats posted a balanced attack with 192 passing yards by Tyrell Jackson and 149 on the ground. The visitors also held a 10:24 advantage in time of possession.

Jackson completed 14 of 23 attempts for 192 yards. He connect on two key long passes of 42 and 48 yards to Tajee Steele, who had 4 catches for 117 yards and his first 100-yard game, to set up Wilson’s two short scoring plunges on ensuing plays with 3:48 in the second quarter and 6:17 left in the third.

Defensively, Jahseari Patterson paced the unit with seven tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss. Along with the interception for a touchdown, Moore had two breakups and two tackles. Noah Waller added six stops and 2.5 tackles for loss, while Zaquan Baldwin registered a sack.

The Tigers did cut the Wildcats lead to one score, 21-14, on a 22-yard pass with 10:10 left in the game. The FVSU offense answered with a 57-yard, 12-play drive capped by an Andre Labat 38-yard field goal with 3:58 on the clock to seal the victory.

FVSU returns home to Wildcat Stadium for the first time in 2021 to show off its new facility improvements next Saturday, Oct. 9, against Central State. Kick-off is slated for 2 p.m.