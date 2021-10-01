Fort Valley State University unveils upgrades to football field, track. Take a look

Fort Valley State University recently installed a new football field and track at Wildcat Stadium. Photo provided

When the Fort Valley State University Wildcats take the field Oct. 9 against Central State University, they’ll be stepping into a renovated stadium.

Dr. Anthony Holloman, vice president for university advancement and athletics, said the renovation process began when university leaders realized the game day experience for athletes needed to reach the level of that for fans, who enjoy an entertainment area and suites.

“Our track and football field were not up to par. The track needed to be resurfaced and the football field had some drainage issues that made it difficult to play a game if it rained,” Holloman said. “We did a full makeover.”

The track had some additional issues beyond just resurfacing, and FVSU decided to completely replace it. The finished product is a state-of-the-art, eight-lane track with chutes on both ends. The university can now host college track meets and major high school events, as well as potentially attract professional meets.

Once the track project was completed, the university turned it attention to the football field. Shaw Sports Turf, who works with professional teams like the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Ravens, installed the new Legion HP Turf. The company also installed new goal posts and netting for field goals.

This newly installed turf was part of the university’s message of continuing to improve the facilities for current and future athletes. Holloman said adding in the new turf and track is a boost for morale around the program.

“It will be a great recruiting tool, because now our facility is state-of-the-art and stacks up within any D-II institution in the country,” he said. “The president [Dr. Paul Jones] was very conscious of the message we are sending that we committed to a well-rounded experience for our student-athletes.”

In addition to the morale boost for the student-athletes, Holloman said the upgrades could impact on the area in terms of more traffic and tourism coming through for games and meets. He expects more events to be held there which could drive more people into hotels in the area and into restaurants and shops not only in Fort Valley, but also surrounding cities like Perry and Byron.

“It makes a difference on the economy and the dollars that can be invested back into Fort Valley State University,” Holloman said. “One of the things we are conscious of at Fort Valley and especially in the athletics department is different ways to generate traffic and revenue in our program. We are in a great place in Middle Georgia.”