It’s game time! Here is a list of 6 places to watch football in Middle Georgia

This new restaurant on Riverside Drive is all about seafood and sports Donald and LaShonda Crawford, owners of Touchdownz Seafood Bar and Grill, talk about their new restaurant at 2440 Riverside Drive and why they decided to open a bar and grill. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Donald and LaShonda Crawford, owners of Touchdownz Seafood Bar and Grill, talk about their new restaurant at 2440 Riverside Drive and why they decided to open a bar and grill.

Mercer University and University of Georgia have their first football games coming up on Aug. 31, and they are both away games.

When your favorite teams go out of town but you still want to watch the game, the best place to go is your favorite bar and grill or burger joint.

If you don’t have a favorite, here are some Middle Georgia restaurants to try out.

Have a suggestion for this list? Email the information to jeason@macon.com.

Touchdownz Seafood Bar & Grill

Touchdownz Seafood Bar & Grill is a new restaurant that opened July 15 at 2440 Riverside Drive.

Quin Stubbs, the assistant manager, said they have nearly 20 televisions and a projector to watch the games. Enjoy six wings and a bucket of beer, a pitcher of margaritas or long islands for $20.

“This is like a one-stop shop,” she said. “We just try to accommodate and make everybody feel welcome here.”

She said the restaurant is kid-friendly, and they will be hosting a UGA tailgate party for their first game.

Touchdownz is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday, according to their Facebook page.

Tap & Pour Craft Beer Bar

Tap & Pour Craft Beer Bar has more than 50 craft beers on tap with great burgers made with local ingredients, according to their website.

Owner Neal Patel said they have an NFL Sunday Ticket package and more than 15 televisions.

The bar is located 2611 Moody Road in Warner Robins. It is open from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, according to their website.

Ocmulgee Brewpub

Kaitlynn Kressin, director of marketing, said Ocmulgee Brewpub screens Mercer games when they are able to get them and any major NFL and college football games. They have a large projector in addition to televisions around the brewpub.

“It’s just a great atmosphere,” she said. “Anytime you can have a great beer and support a local business while watching a game is a great combination.”

She said they have previously offered deals like 50% off beer or 10% off a meal if you purchase a tower of beer, and they will have similar deals this season.

Ocmulgee Brewpub is located at 484 2nd Street. It is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, according to their website.

Margaritas at Mercer Village

Margaritas at Mercer Village has a large projector in addition to several televisions that are usually set on a sports channel.

Margaritas is located at 1601 Montpelier Ave., and it is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, according to their Facebook page.

Margaritas obviously has margaritas, but they also have a selection of beer including some local craft brews.

Bearfoot Tavern

Bearfoot Tavern is a gastropub with a mix of European and American pub style cuisine, according to their website.

It is located at 468 2nd Street, and doors open at 11 a.m. every day of the week. The restaurant has more than 50 beers on tap, according to their website.

“The backyard Beer Garden, indoor dining area, and one-of-a-kind bar setup make Bearfoot Tavern Macon’s go-to hangout spot — for sports fans, drink connoisseurs, and families alike,” according to their website.

Wagers Grill & Bar

Wagers Grill & Bar offers all kinds of food including wings, pizza, burger and sandwiches, according to their Facebook page.

“We pride ourselves on offering a relaxing, fun atmosphere with service to match,” reads their Facebook page.

The restaurant is located at 3914 River Place Drive, and it is open 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday to Friday, 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and 12:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday.