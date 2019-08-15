New restaurant on Riverside offers spot to watch sports and unique seafood menu

This new restaurant on Riverside Drive is all about seafood and sports Donald and LaShonda Crawford, owners of Touchdownz Seafood Bar and Grill, talk about their new restaurant at 2440 Riverside Drive and why they decided to open a bar and grill. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Donald and LaShonda Crawford, owners of Touchdownz Seafood Bar and Grill, talk about their new restaurant at 2440 Riverside Drive and why they decided to open a bar and grill.

A new restaurant has popped up where JR Tavern used to be on Riverside Drive, and they are serving seafood in front of nearly 20 televisions.

Touchdownz Seafood Bar & Grill, owned by Donald and Lashonda Crawford and Clive Webley, opened July 15 and will be celebrating a grand opening on Sept. 6.

“Touchdownz Seafood Bar & Grill is a new spot where we’re offering a lot of great seafood and sports at the same time,” Donald said.

LaShonda said they decided to open the restaurant after they met Webley.

“My husband is a huge sports fan, and I’m the seafood lover,” she said. “So you’re getting your sports and your great seafood all in one.”

The restaurant is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. They close on Friday and Saturday at 1 a.m. and open Sunday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., according to their Facebook page.

Donald said even though their name is Touchdownz, they will screen any and all sports on their nearly 20 televisions.

Donald said they will be hosting a large tailgate party for the first University of Georgia football game on Aug. 31 against Vanderbilt University.

LaShonda said grand opening weekend festivities include a ribbon cutting and a live DJ on Friday, another tailgate party on Saturday and a live band on Sunday.

She said they have an extensive seafood menu including fried crab legs, and they are always trying new things.

“You’re getting things that you don’t normally see on a menu,” she said. “We don’t have enough seafood spots where you can enjoy seafood with your family and watch the game.”

LaShonda and Donald have also owned the food truck Streetz Eatz for four years. Donald said they will keep doing events with the food truck and might expand that menu with more seafood now that the restaurant is open.

He said people can expect friendly faces, good food and great drinks while watching their favorite sports team.

LaShonda also said her and Donald have four kids, so they make sure the restaurant is family-friendly.

“Everybody needs to come and get the Touchdownz experience,” she said.