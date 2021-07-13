5 of the best dishes, cocktails and desserts to beat the heat in Macon this summer

The sun is out in Macon and the temperatures continue to rise with summer in full swing. Here is a look at some of the best drinks and dishes to help beat the heat:

A cocktail at Society Garden with a Satterfield’s pulled pork sandwich

Society Garden and Satterfield’s recently announced their partnership introducing barbecue from the locally famous restaurant at the beer garden and live music venue. There is a limited menu now that includes pulled pork, chopped brisket and chicken sandwiches, and sides like potato salad, slaw and Brunswick stew. Look for this to expand in the future. Society Garden also offers a variety of drinks that help with cooling down like their Hippie Juice.

Superfood salad with a Strawberry Habanero Margarita at Oliver’s

Oliver’s has a lot of great options but the superfood salad is a nice, light lunch or dinner option that can be paired with one of your favorite cocktails from the bar. The salad starts with a bed of mixed greens and is topped with sunflower seeds, edamame, strawberries, blueberries, goat cheese with a pickled ginger dressing on the side. Consider adding salmon, steak or shrimp if you want a little something extra.

Oysters at Miramar Raw Bar and Tapas

It is hard to go wrong with a dozen raw oysters from Miramar. The gulf coast oysters are a personal favorite and is great topped with fresh horseradish and cocktail sauce. Bartender Josh Howard can help walk you through the meal on the cocktail side pairing drinks with dishes or based on your preferred taste. Or opt for one of their most popular cocktails, the smoked old fashioned.

Salad and gelato at Romo’s Pizza

This new Macon restaurant might have pizza in the name but do not sleep on its other offerings. There are multiple salad options that are light and flavorful including the wedge salad, topped with jalapeno bacon and blue cheese dressing. They also offer a gelato of the day which is worth asking for if you can resist the temptation of the tiramisu. It has hard to go wrong with the watermelon salad as well which features feta cheese.

Water ice from Macon Water Ice

This Philadelphia sweet treat is worth checking out when it is hot outside. It differs from a sno-cone in that it is has the flavor mixed in before it’s frozen, which has the flavored added on top. They offer nearly 30 flavors including tropical rainbow, strawberry, watermelon, coconut and blackberry. You can buy the water ice by the gallon to serve a party out by the pool. They also offer different flavors of lemonade from the more traditional to the more innovative such as sour apple.