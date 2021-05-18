The best burger in Georgia? Macon restaurant advances in statewide competition

A pair of Middle Georgia burger restaurants have moved on to the second round of Georgia’s Best Burger contest, part of the state’s “Beef Month.”

Ocmulgee Brewpub’s Juliette burger knocked off The Rookery’s Jimmy Carter burger in the Sizzlin’ 16 with 60% of the vote.

The Juliette burger at Ocmulgee Brewpub is topped with pepper jack cheese, a fried green tomato, bacon, lettuce and a balsamic onion remoulade.

In the Tasty 8, Ocmulgee is matched up against The Randy burger from the Rusty Bike in Clayton.

The Grill in Hawkinsville defeated Taylor’d BBQ in Decatur in the first round with 89% of the vote. It received the most votes overall in the first round.

The Grill’s burger features a fried egg and bacon with pimento cheese on top.

The Grill is taking on Bites Deluxe burger from Bites on Brampton in Statesboro in the second round of the bracket.

Gov. Brian Kemp proclaimed May “Beef Month” in 2019. The Georgia Beef Board represents 15,000 beef cattle producers with a mission to maintain and build demand for beef products within Georgia. It is funded by The Beef Checkoff Program which was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill.

The restaurants were chosen based on nominations sent in by cattle farmers and ranchers from Georgia.

To vote for participants in the contest, visit the Beef on Georgia’s Mind Facebook page and click on the photo of the burger.