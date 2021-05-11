Who has Georgia’s best burger? Bracket pits Macon restaurants against each other

A pair of Macon burger restaurants are facing off in the first round of Georgia’s Best Burger contest as part of the state’s “Beef Month.”

Ocmulgee Brewpub’s Juliette burger is taking on The Rookery’s Jimmy Carter burger, a Macon burger staple, in the Sizzlin’ 16 until Saturday. The winner will move onto the Tasty 8 in the contest hosted by the Georgia Beef Board.

The Juliette burger at Ocmulgee Brewpub is topped with pepper jack cheese, a fried green tomato, bacon, lettuce and a balsamic onion remoulade.

The Jimmy Carter burger is topped with peanut butter and applewood smoked bacon.

In addition to the two Macon burger spots, The Grill in Hawkinsville is also in the competition facing off against Taylor’d BBQ in Decatur.

The Grill’s burger features a fried egg and bacon with pimento cheese on top.

Gov. Brian Kemp proclaimed May “Beef Month” in 2019. The Georgia Beef Board represents 15,000 beef cattle producers with a mission to maintain and build demand for beef products within Georgia. It is funded by The Beef Checkoff Program which was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill.

The restaurants were chosen based on nominations sent in by cattle farmers and ranchers from Georgia.

To vote for participants in the contest visit the Beef on Georgia’s Mind Facebook page and click on the photo of the burger.