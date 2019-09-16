Foodies
Barbecue, nacho cheese, cake and more highlight Macon Burger Week menu
Ocmulgee Brewpub won the 2018 Macon Burger Week. Here’s what they have to say about the upcoming event.
Macon Burger Week is finally here and all the burgers have been released.
There’s a burger for every taste bud as options range from savory to sweet. All burgers are $5 but some restaurants are also offering specials and combos.
The event runs from Sept. 16-22 and hours vary by location. The event is hosted by Visit Macon and the Georgia Beef Board.
Here is a list of all the Burger Week burgers and where to get them. All descriptions are from the Macon Burger Week Facebook page.
Bearfoot Tavern
Burger name: Burgerfied Baked Potato
Burger and toppings: Black Angus Beef, shishito peppers, Guinness hamburger relish, caramelized onions, bacon, mushrooms, topped with cheddar, mozzarella and bleu cheese
Specials: Add a drink for $7 or a Low Gravity beer for $10
Location: 468 2nd Street
Cashman’s Pub
Burger name: Nacho Burger
Burger and toppings: Beef burger patty, nacho cheese and American cheese stuffed in an egg roll wrap and deep-fried. Topped with lettuce, fried jalapenos, fiesta sauce and chipotle sauce all served on a bun.
Location: 370 Cherry Street
Decadent Dessert Bar Macon
Burger name: Decadent Delight
Burger and toppings: Sugar cookies, brownie and icing
Specials: Make it a burger and brew by adding a Nitro Cold Brew for $8.50
Location: 530 Poplar Street
Famous Mikes of Macon
Burger name: The Revival Burger
Burger and toppings: 6 oz beef patty, sausage patty, egg souffle, mushrooms, cheese, and bacon onion jam
Location: 524 Poplar Street
Fatty’s Pizza
Burger name: The Fatty Patty
Burger and toppings: Slice of pizza with house marinara, crumbled beef, tomatoes, onions, pickles and cheddar cheese
Location: 344 2nd Street
Felicia’s Cake Factory
Burger name: Felicia’s Sweet Burger
Burger and toppings: Vanilla Cupcake, chocolate cake, frosting, sugar cookies and icing
Location: 365 3rd Street
Fincher’s Barbecue
Burger name: BBQ Burger
Burger and toppings: Homemade burger topped with pulled pork
Specials: Add fries and a drink for $9.35
Location: 891 Gray Highway and 5627 Houston Road
Fountain of Juice
Burger name: Rocking Chair Bordeaux Burger
Burger and toppings: Rocking Chair Ranch beef patty, drunken onions, ghost pepper cheese, candied bacon and bleu cheese sauce
Location: 3267 Vineville Avenue
Greek Corner Pizza
Burger name: Mediterranean Burger
Burger and toppings: Angus beef patty, spinach, ricotta cheese, feta cheese and onions
Location: 3267 Vineville Avenue
Grey Goose Players Club
Burger name: The Nineteenth Hole
Burger and toppings: Meatloaf burger, bacon-infused smoked cheddar cheese sauce, chipotle ketchup and spring mix
Location: 4524 Forsyth Road
Ocmulgee Brewpub
Burger name: Eat a Peach
Burger and toppings: Ground beef patty topped with peach pico de gallo, smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese and a creamy basil aioli
Specials: Add fries for $8 or fries and a drink for $10
Location: 484 2nd Street
Parish
Burger name: Gringo Burger
Burger and toppings: Seasoned beef patty, lettuce, tomato, nacho cheese, sour cream jalapeno sauce and a spicy cream taco sauce topped with nacho chips on a bun
Location: 580 Cherry Street
The Rookery
Burger name: Kimchi Carter
Burger and toppings: Black Angus beef, braised pork belly, Thai peanut sauce and house-made kimchi jelly on a brioche bun
Location: 543 Cherry Street
Satterfield’s
Burger name: Smokehouse Brisket Burger
Burger and toppings: Blended patty of Angus chuck, brisket and short rib topped with brisket, homemade pimento cheese, slaw and sweet BBQ sauce
Specials: Add a side and a drink for $8. Satterfield’s is also takeout only.
Location: 120 New Street
Spud Dogs
Burger name: Spud Burgerdilla
Burger and toppings: Sliders loaded and stuffed into a butter grilled flour tortilla, quesadilla style, garnished with all the fixings
Specials: Chips, dip and a drink for $8.50
Location: 490 Cherry Street
The Brick
Burger name: Choriz-oh! Burger
Burger and toppings: Beef and chorizo patty with lettuce, melted white American cheese, tomato and bacon
Location: 1305 Hardeman Avenue
Tommy’s Bakery and Cafe
Burger name: Tommy’s Loose Meat Burger
Burger and toppings: Loose ground beef in spices and a pimento cheese sauce, topped with pickles on a donut bun
Location: 5580 Thomaston Road
Tzango
Burger name: Liberty Torta
Burger and toppings: European style roll, burger patty, white American/Swiss cheese blend, chipotle BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, sliced pickles and jalapenos
Location: 336 2nd Street
Amici
Burger name: Buff Bacon and Bleu Double Stack
Burger and toppings: Two Black Angus beef patties, applewood smoked bacon, topped with Amici Buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles on a brioche bun
Location: 1510 Mercer University Drive
