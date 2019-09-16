Barbecue, nacho cheese, cake and more highlight Macon Burger Week menu

Ocmulgee Brewpub won the 2018 Macon Burger Week. Here’s what they have to say about the upcoming event. Kaitlynn Kressin, director of marketing at Ocmulgee Brewpub, talks about Macon Burger Week and how Ocmulgee Brewpub won the competition last year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kaitlynn Kressin, director of marketing at Ocmulgee Brewpub, talks about Macon Burger Week and how Ocmulgee Brewpub won the competition last year.

Macon Burger Week is finally here and all the burgers have been released.

There’s a burger for every taste bud as options range from savory to sweet. All burgers are $5 but some restaurants are also offering specials and combos.

The event runs from Sept. 16-22 and hours vary by location. The event is hosted by Visit Macon and the Georgia Beef Board.

Here is a list of all the Burger Week burgers and where to get them. All descriptions are from the Macon Burger Week Facebook page.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Bearfoot Tavern

Burger name: Burgerfied Baked Potato

Burger and toppings: Black Angus Beef, shishito peppers, Guinness hamburger relish, caramelized onions, bacon, mushrooms, topped with cheddar, mozzarella and bleu cheese

Specials: Add a drink for $7 or a Low Gravity beer for $10

Location: 468 2nd Street

Cashman’s Pub

Burger name: Nacho Burger

Burger and toppings: Beef burger patty, nacho cheese and American cheese stuffed in an egg roll wrap and deep-fried. Topped with lettuce, fried jalapenos, fiesta sauce and chipotle sauce all served on a bun.

Location: 370 Cherry Street

Decadent Dessert Bar Macon

Burger name: Decadent Delight

Burger and toppings: Sugar cookies, brownie and icing

Specials: Make it a burger and brew by adding a Nitro Cold Brew for $8.50

Location: 530 Poplar Street

Famous Mikes of Macon

Burger name: The Revival Burger

Burger and toppings: 6 oz beef patty, sausage patty, egg souffle, mushrooms, cheese, and bacon onion jam

Location: 524 Poplar Street

Fatty’s Pizza

Burger name: The Fatty Patty

Burger and toppings: Slice of pizza with house marinara, crumbled beef, tomatoes, onions, pickles and cheddar cheese

Location: 344 2nd Street

Felicia’s Cake Factory

Burger name: Felicia’s Sweet Burger

Burger and toppings: Vanilla Cupcake, chocolate cake, frosting, sugar cookies and icing

Location: 365 3rd Street

Fincher’s Barbecue

Burger name: BBQ Burger

Burger and toppings: Homemade burger topped with pulled pork

Specials: Add fries and a drink for $9.35

Location: 891 Gray Highway and 5627 Houston Road

Fountain of Juice

Burger name: Rocking Chair Bordeaux Burger

Burger and toppings: Rocking Chair Ranch beef patty, drunken onions, ghost pepper cheese, candied bacon and bleu cheese sauce

Location: 3267 Vineville Avenue

Greek Corner Pizza

Burger name: Mediterranean Burger

Burger and toppings: Angus beef patty, spinach, ricotta cheese, feta cheese and onions

Location: 3267 Vineville Avenue

Grey Goose Players Club

Burger name: The Nineteenth Hole

Burger and toppings: Meatloaf burger, bacon-infused smoked cheddar cheese sauce, chipotle ketchup and spring mix

Location: 4524 Forsyth Road

Ocmulgee Brewpub

Burger name: Eat a Peach

Burger and toppings: Ground beef patty topped with peach pico de gallo, smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese and a creamy basil aioli

Specials: Add fries for $8 or fries and a drink for $10

Location: 484 2nd Street

Parish

Burger name: Gringo Burger

Burger and toppings: Seasoned beef patty, lettuce, tomato, nacho cheese, sour cream jalapeno sauce and a spicy cream taco sauce topped with nacho chips on a bun

Location: 580 Cherry Street

The Rookery

Burger name: Kimchi Carter

Burger and toppings: Black Angus beef, braised pork belly, Thai peanut sauce and house-made kimchi jelly on a brioche bun

Location: 543 Cherry Street

Satterfield’s

Burger name: Smokehouse Brisket Burger

Burger and toppings: Blended patty of Angus chuck, brisket and short rib topped with brisket, homemade pimento cheese, slaw and sweet BBQ sauce

Specials: Add a side and a drink for $8. Satterfield’s is also takeout only.

Location: 120 New Street

Spud Dogs

Burger name: Spud Burgerdilla

Burger and toppings: Sliders loaded and stuffed into a butter grilled flour tortilla, quesadilla style, garnished with all the fixings

Specials: Chips, dip and a drink for $8.50

Location: 490 Cherry Street

The Brick

Burger name: Choriz-oh! Burger

Burger and toppings: Beef and chorizo patty with lettuce, melted white American cheese, tomato and bacon

Location: 1305 Hardeman Avenue

Tommy’s Bakery and Cafe

Burger name: Tommy’s Loose Meat Burger

Burger and toppings: Loose ground beef in spices and a pimento cheese sauce, topped with pickles on a donut bun

Location: 5580 Thomaston Road

Tzango

Burger name: Liberty Torta

Burger and toppings: European style roll, burger patty, white American/Swiss cheese blend, chipotle BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, sliced pickles and jalapenos

Location: 336 2nd Street

Amici

Burger name: Buff Bacon and Bleu Double Stack

Burger and toppings: Two Black Angus beef patties, applewood smoked bacon, topped with Amici Buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles on a brioche bun

Location: 1510 Mercer University Drive