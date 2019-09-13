Specialty burgers for only $5?! What you need to know about Macon Burger Week 2019

Ocmulgee Brewpub won the 2018 Macon Burger Week. Here’s what they have to say about the upcoming event. Kaitlynn Kressin, director of marketing at Ocmulgee Brewpub, talks about Macon Burger Week and how Ocmulgee Brewpub won the competition last year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kaitlynn Kressin, director of marketing at Ocmulgee Brewpub, talks about Macon Burger Week and how Ocmulgee Brewpub won the competition last year.

This time next week, diners around the city will be enjoying burgers topped with everything from Thai peanut sauce to donut buns during Macon Burger Week 2019.

“Burger Week is a great way to impact and promote all of the local businesses here in Macon. It gives people the opportunity to one, go and try all their favorite places and try the specialty burger they have available, but also try some of the places that they may have never tried before,” said Kaytlyn Malia, director of industry information and public relations for the Georgia Beef Board.

Here are some fast facts:

Date: Sept. 16-22

Sept. 16-22 Cost: All specialty burgers cost $5 during Macon Burger Week.

All specialty burgers cost $5 during Macon Burger Week. Location: 19 restaurants are participating: Amici, Bearfoot Tavern, Cashman’s, Decadent Dessert Bar, Famous Mike’s, Fatty’s Pizza, Felicia’s Cake Factory, Fountain of Juice, Fincher’s Bar-B-Q, Greek Corner Pizza, Grey Goose Player’s Club, Ocmulgee Brewpub, Parish on Cherry, Rookery, Satterfield’s, Spud Dogs, The Brick, Tommy’s Bakery and Café and Tzango Cocina.





@MaconBurgerWeek on Facebook or Instagram, #MaconBurgerWeek Hosted by: Georgia Beef Board and Visit Macon

All participating restaurants will have copies of a passport that diners can get stamped at each restaurant after purchasing a Macon Burger Week burger. Those who collect five stamps or more can mail in the passport for a chance to win a prize, Malia said. The address for mailing in passports is P.O. Box 28230, Macon, Georgia, 31221.

Passports will also be located at the Downtown Macon Visitors Information Center and Macon Beer Company, and people can print off a copy from Macon Burger Week’s website. Passports contain all the information people need to know to participate in Macon Burger Week.

Malia said the Georgia Beef Board hosted burger weeks in Atlanta and Savannah and brought it to Macon for the first time last year.

“We love the event and the impact it has on local businesses and how it gets to promote the great beef product that we have available,” Malia said.

On Macon Burger Week’s website, there is a list of five commandments for people to follow during burger week that is credited to Atlanta Burger Week.

She said the event last year was a huge success and she looks forward to seeing how many people participate this year because more people know about the event.

“We think that Macon is such a special city in the state as far as local businesses and just, you know, burgers really thrive here in Macon,” Malia said. “One of our dreams is just that this is one of the staple events that Macon gets to look forward to from year to year.”