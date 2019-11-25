GDOT gives Macon-Bibb County nearly 250 acres of land for future park

Inside the Macon-Bibb County line, the city lights from downtown Macon extend to the shopping centers and restaurants at the Shoppes of River Crossing, but in the middle of it all is nearly 250 acres of wetlands and wilderness.

That land will now below to the Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority, thanks to GDOT’s donation through a quit-claim deed. Officials with the UDA, Georgia Department of Transportation, Macon-Bibb County and NewTown Macon gathered at a muddy patch outside of the land Friday to announce the news.

“It just shows how much we can do together and how much we can move this city forward if we just work together and keep our eyes on the prize, and that is making the City of Macon, and now Macon-Bibb County, truly a city within a park,” said Larry Schlesinger, Macon-Bibb County Commissioner for District 2. “It’s just wonderful to see so many people gravitating to our green spaces.”

Although the land does not currently connect with Amerson River Park, the hope is to connect the two, along with the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail, Mayor Robert Reichert said.

“It provides additional greenspace and territory that helps protect the environment, provides floodways but also provides for the possibility of passive recreation in the future,” Reichert said. “We’re gonna make good things happen.”

Michael Glisson, director of Parks and Beautification for Macon-Bibb County, said they plan to preserve the wildlife and make the future park a place for people to observe the natural wetlands. He said the park will be similar to Amerson River Park in that it will have passive recreation, such as biking, walking, wildlife observation and canoeing.

Local officials will work with the Department of Natural Resources and take suggestions about the best ways to preserve the land.

The project is in its very early stages, Glisson said, and they have to navigate the different water, sewage and gas line easements, which make access to the land difficult. But he’s not worried about finding a solution.

“With everybody coming together, it’s going to be successful,” Glisson said said. “This is meant to be an area for Macon-Bibb County to be proud of. … This is going to open up a lot of business opportunities. It’s going to attract tourism to Macon-Bibb County, and that helps everybody.”

Chris Sheridan, chairman of the UDA, said the best way to bring jobs to Macon is to make Macon a place people want to live and build community.

“They’re several important reasons why this (Ocmulgee Heritage Trail) is so significant. The first one though is the idea that we connect with each other when we walk on this trail,” he said. “It builds trust, and that builds conversation that makes this whole community a better place.”