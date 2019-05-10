Grab your picnic basket and head to one of these 9 parks in Middle Georgia

A must-have for your picnic basket If you’re not making your own hummus yet, you need to start. Now. It’s so easy and so much better than anything you can buy. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you’re not making your own hummus yet, you need to start. Now. It’s so easy and so much better than anything you can buy.

In the past few weeks, Middle Georgia has seen beautiful weather, and there are plenty of activities and events to attend to enjoy it.

But don’t forget about this cheap way to have a good time with a loved one or group of friends — picnics. Luckily Middle Georgia has several great spots to choose from. Here are nine to pick from.

Amerson River Park

Amerson River Park has picnic pavilions, several miles of trails, a playground and restrooms. The park is open every day in March through October from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the Parks and Beautification website.

Address: 2551 North Pierce Drive, Macon, Georgia

Tattnall Square Park

Tattnall Square Park has a beautiful pavilion with tables for a picnic, but if you prefer to lay a blanket down and have a picnic anywhere in the park, Tattnall has plenty of trees to find shade. The park also has restrooms and a playground.

Tattnall also has tennis courts that are open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and close at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It is closed on Sunday, according to the Tattnall Square Tennis Center Facebook page.

Address: 1155 College Street, Macon, Georgia

Lake Tobesofkee

Lake Tobesofkee has three separate parks that all have picnic pavilions. The parks have a $5 admission fee for vehicles and motorcycles, according to the Lake Tobesofkee website.

Arrowhead Park is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and has several trails for walking and biking. It also has a small beach and a playground, according to the website.

Address: 2800 Arrowhead Drive, Lizella, Georgia

Claystone Park

Claystone Park is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and has large beaches and playgrounds, and Sandy Beach Park is a seasonal park. It opens on Saturdays and Sundays from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day. The park’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to the website.

Address: 6600 Moseley Dixon Road, Macon, Georgia

Central City Park

Central City Park has picnic tables, a playground and a skate park, and it is conveniently located close to downtown Macon.

Address: 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive, Macon, Georgia

North Peach Park and South Peach Park

North Peach Park, located in Byron, and South Peach Park, located in Fort Valley, offer a lot of similar amenities. There are picnic shelters, playgrounds and facilities to play sports. The activities include basketball, softball, baseball, tennis, volleyball, football, soccer and other sports, according to the Peach County Parks and Recreation website.

North Peach Park Address: West White Road, Byron, Georgia

South Peach Park Address: 200 Murray Road, Fort Valley, Georgia

Rozar Park

Rozar Park in Perry has picnic pavilions along with playgrounds, an 18 hole Frisbee disc golf course and several sporting fields, according to the city of Perry’s website.

Address: 1060 Keith Drive, Perry, Georgia

North Macon Park

North Macon Park has picnic pavilions and playgrounds, but it does not have outdoor restrooms. The recreational facility has public restrooms that people can use during their business hours which are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

Address: 815 North Macon Park Drive, Macon, Georgia

Fountain Park

Fountain Park in Warner Robins has picnic tables and pavilions, restrooms, grills and a pool, according to HulaFrog.com.

Address: 614 Kimberly Rd, Warner Robins, Georgia

Just a reminder, most of the pavilions at these parks are available for rental.

Enjoy the weather by having a picnic at one of these Middle Georgia parks!