Happenings
Tuesday in the 478
A play, a concert and a block party are all happening this week in the 478
Here is a list of events happening today, September 10, in the 478:
Storytellers Presents: Stranded! — Grant’s Lounge, Macon, Free
iStroll Warner Robins opening week! — Jesse Tanner Memorial Park, Warner Robins, Free
Open Mic Night — The Rookery, Macon, Free
Here are some upcoming events to mark on your calendar:
Sept. 16: Macon Burger Week — Downtown Macon
Sept. 21: Ocmulgee Indian Celebration — Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park, Macon
Oct. 19: Oktoberfest — Historic Downtown Perry
To find out about more events coming up, visit our weekly calendar. If you would like your event to be considered for this list, submit it to Macon365.
