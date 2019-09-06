Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from Sept. 6

A play, a concert and a block party are all happening this week in the 478 Here is a list of events happening in Middle Georgia during the week of Sept. 6, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here is a list of events happening in Middle Georgia during the week of Sept. 6, 2019.

A new exhibit by artist Elizabeth McFalls. Opening reception with light refreshments 5-8 p.m. on First Friday, Sept. 6. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First St., Macon, GA 31201

Free. Regular gallery hours through Sept. 27.

Release of Heidi Clinite’s Art Calendar, 1920s theme party and art exhibit Presented by Eche Salon at414 Cherry St., Macon.

Free. 6 p.m. Sept. 6.

Includes concert featuring Andy Johnson. Presented by Gallery West at 447 Third St., Macon.

Free. 5-9 p.m. Sept. 6.

Shot around Macon at Central City Park and The Grand, this 1973 concert film is one long party of people boogieing to The Allman Brothers Band, The Marshall Tucker Band and Wet Willie. Presented by Grand Opera House at 651 Mulberry St. Macon.

$5. 7 p.m. Sept. 6.

Check out all the great art galleries open late with special events on September’s First Friday. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal, Macon Arts Gallery and Travis Jean at Cherry St., downtown Macon.

Free. 5 p.m. Sept. 6.

Exibit features works by local artists in a variety of mediums such as ceramic art, fiber art, pyrography, and paper mache sculpture. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

Free. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 6.

Learn how to make a ceramic chia sculpture of your favorite animal. Ages 10 and older. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

$30, includes all materials for one sculpture. 2 p.m. Sept. 7.

Nutcracker of Middle Georgia audition for pointe roles including prince, harlequin, snow and Clara. Presented by Nutcracker of Middle Georgia at Wesleyan College - Porter Auditorium, 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon.

$10 audition fee. 10 a.m. Sept. 7.

In this workshop, Andy Carter will explain the secrets to taking a good photo for beginners, with a focus on how to shoot in manual mode using a DSLR camera. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon, GA 31201

$30, 1-3:30 p.m. Sept. 7.

The workshop provides all materials required, including origami paper and jewelry metal hardware, along with a bottle of your choice of wine (red or chilled white). Presented by stARTup Studios at 1055 Riverside Drive, Suite A, Macon.

$90 for three people, $25 each additional person. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 7

A fun, beginner-friendly painting workshop where you can relax, hang out with friends and sip on your favorite wine (or beer) while a local artist teaches you how to recreate a beautiful painting. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal and Just Tap’d at Just Tap’d, 488 First St., Macon.

$28, includes all materials (except the drinks). 7 p.m. Sept. 7.

Music from local band, dancing and more fun. Wagon House 6-7:30 Small Towon County, 7:30-9 Mike Woodard, 9 p.m. drawing.Presented by Wagon House Opry at 699 Altman Road, Gray.

Donation based. 6 p.m. Sept. 7.

The Heart of Georgia Barbershop and Southern Harmony Brigade Choruses will be performing some favorites and some new songs. Presented by Heart of Georgia Barbershop Chorus at Southside Baptist Church, 1040 S. Houston lake Road, Warner Robins.

$15, discounts available for groups (10 or more), college students, military and seniors. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 7.

Family focused play about a mother trying to keep her family together despite pain and pressure of modern life. Presented by Strong Ones Productions at Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

$25 advance, $30 at door. 5 p.m. Sept. 7.

Take part in final days of the only one-week fitness festival in the United States. Presented by Georgia Wellness and Fitness Festival at Cherry Street, Macon.

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 6-8.

Master filmmaker Zhang Yimou brings a completely original cinematic style to an epic battle story, contrasting visuals that draw on China’s centuries-old tradition of ink-wash painting against next-level fighting sequences to dazzling effect. Presented by Macon Film Guild at Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

$5. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8.

Richard Gergel, author of “Unexampled Courage: The Blinding of Sgt. Isaac Woodard and the Awakening of President Harry S. Truman and Judge J. Waties Waring,” outlines how the blinding of Sergeant Isaac Woodard changed the course of America’s civil rights history and played a role in the events that led President Harry Truman to establish the first presidential commission on civil rights and order an end to segregation in the U.S. armed forces. Presented by Wesleyan College at 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Free. 7 p.m. Sept. 11.

A documentary of Aretha Franklin’s performance with a choir at the New Bethel Baptist Church in Los Angeles in 1972. Part of Seniors Cinema series. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

Free for seniors. 2 p.m. Sept. 11.

Artist-in-residence Kevin Snipe has exhibited as far away as Jingdezhen, China. He combines his love of constructing unconventional pottery with an obsessive need to draw on everything that he produces. Presented by Wesleyan College at4760 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Free. 11:15 a.m. Sept. 12.

A slow paced community bicycle ride for people of all ages and skill levels. Bring your bike and enjoy Macon and its neighborhoods from a unique perspective. Presented by Bike Walk Macon at Triangle Arts Macon, 2016 Lower Elm St., Macon.

Sep 12, 2019 at 6:00 pm

Acclaimed comedy play includes a manic menagerie of itinerant actors, lots of slamming doors and, of course, an errant herring. No one 5 or younger will be allowed in theater. Presented by Macon Little Theatre at 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon.

$20, $15 seniors 60 and younger, $10 ages 22 and younger. 8 p.m. Sept. 6-7 and 12-14, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 8 and 15.

JAM All Stars hold the stage for a cool Sunday evening show. Presented by Jazz Association of Macon at Society Garden, 2389 Ingleside Ave., Macon.

Free. 6 p.m. Sept. 15.

These classes by Christina Lucia Murray will focus on breath connected to movement. Not only will these classes be adaptable to any skill level, but they are will help you gain flexibility, strength and reduce stress. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.

Donation based. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays through Nov. 18.

Rock and stroll through Macon’s legendary and notorious music history. See the landmarks and favorite haunts of some of Southern music’s most legendary players as well as the backstage cast of characters who played a crucial role in their fame. Reservations 24 hours in advance are required. Presented by Rock Candy Tours at Rookery, 543 Cherry St., Macon.

$15. 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Dec. 27.

