Weather News

Hurricane Dorian to bring strong winds to Middle Georgia. What to know about latest advisory

Macon area is a hub as thousands flee Hurricane Dorian

As thousands flee southeastern Georgia and eastern Florida, Georgia roads and interstates have seen significant traffic. Here are a few facts about the traffic caused by the hurricane. By
Up Next
As thousands flee southeastern Georgia and eastern Florida, Georgia roads and interstates have seen significant traffic. Here are a few facts about the traffic caused by the hurricane. By

Strong winds from Hurricane Dorian are expected to be felt in Middle Georgia starting Wednesday.

The Category 2 storm prompted a wind advisory beginning at 11 a.m Wednesday and lasting through Thursday for portions of east Middle Georgia, according to an 8 a.m. update from the National Weather Service.

Sustained winds of 15-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph could bring down tree branches or blow around loose objects, according to the update.

Though weakened, Hurricane Dorian continues to move northwest, parallel to the northeastern coast of Florida, at about 8 mph. Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph. A turn to the north is expected this evening followed by a turn to the northeast early Thursday.

Early Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp expanded the State of Emergency to include 21 counties in southeastern Georgia.

For updates on Hurricane Dorian’s impact in Middle Georgia, return to Macon.com.

Follow more of our reporting on Hurricane Dorian
See all 7 stories
Related stories from Macon Telegraph
Profile Image of Laura Corley
Laura Corley
Laura Corley covers education news for The Telegraph, where she advocates for government transparency and writes about issues affecting today’s youth. She grew up in Middle Georgia and graduated from Mercer University’s Center for Collaborative Journalism.
  Comments  