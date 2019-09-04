Weather News
Hurricane Dorian to bring strong winds to Middle Georgia. What to know about latest advisory
Macon area is a hub as thousands flee Hurricane Dorian
Strong winds from Hurricane Dorian are expected to be felt in Middle Georgia starting Wednesday.
The Category 2 storm prompted a wind advisory beginning at 11 a.m Wednesday and lasting through Thursday for portions of east Middle Georgia, according to an 8 a.m. update from the National Weather Service.
Sustained winds of 15-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph could bring down tree branches or blow around loose objects, according to the update.
Though weakened, Hurricane Dorian continues to move northwest, parallel to the northeastern coast of Florida, at about 8 mph. Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph. A turn to the north is expected this evening followed by a turn to the northeast early Thursday.
Early Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp expanded the State of Emergency to include 21 counties in southeastern Georgia.
