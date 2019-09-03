Nearly 80 Dorian evacuees now at Macon shelter. More shelters may open here

Nearly 80 Dorian evacuees take shelter in Macon recreation center As of midday on Tuesday, 71 people had checked into a Hurricane Dorian emergency shelter in Macon. The evacuees, many from Glynn and Liberty counties, were housed at the South Bibb Recreation Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As of midday on Tuesday, 71 people had checked into a Hurricane Dorian emergency shelter in Macon. The evacuees, many from Glynn and Liberty counties, were housed at the South Bibb Recreation Center.

Nearly 80 evacuees from Georgia’s coast have settled in at an American Red Cross emergency shelter in south Macon after many began arriving Monday to escape the likely path of slow-churning Hurricane Dorian.

As of midday, the shelter inside the South Bibb Recreation Center at 7035 Houston Road just south of Sardis Church Road, was housing 79 displaced residents, many from Glynn and Liberty counties in southeast Georgia.

Roughly a third of those at the shelter were described as people with medical needs and they were brought in by bus. Others traveled on their own, said shelter manager Stephen Pollitt.

“It’s actually been very well-organized,” Pollitt said. “Things have gone very smoothly so far. It does get hectic, especially when you have a bunch of people coming in.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He expects “quite a few more people” here in the coming days. Pollitt said there are plans to open other shelters at Macon recreation centers if the need arises.

Irma Deal, 75, who along with her rat terrier, Missy, evacuated from Brunswick, said traveling inland to escape Dorian’s potential wrath was not much of an inconvenience.

“I was raised in Savannah,” Deal, a retired frozen-seafood factory worker, said, “so I’m kind of used to the storms. ... They’re really taking care of us.”

Meanwhile, United Way of Central Georgia said its 2-1-1 Contact Center will continue to operate 24-hours a day, 7 days a week during Hurricane Dorian.

Evacuees can call 2-1-1 or text DorianGA to 898-211 to access information on food, shelter, and emergency relief services available in our area, according to a news release.

“We are deeply concerned about our neighbors fleeing the storm destined for the East Coast,” said George McCanless, President and CEO of United Way of Central Georgia. “Before, during, and after the storm, our 2-1-1 Contact Center is here to help our communities recover and rebuild. We want to spread the word, so people know, they can make a free call or text to get the help they need.”