1 million Hurricane Dorian evacuees could travel through Middle Georgia. Here’s what to know.

Hurricane Dorian slammed the Bahamas on Sept. 1, 2019. The Category 5 storm caused serious damage in Abaco.

As evacuees traveled away from the coast ahead of Hurricane Dorian on Monday, the Georgia Department of Transportation was removing barriers and reopening lanes on Interstate 16 near Interstate 75 to prepare for an estimated million evacuees to travel through here Tuesday.

In a news release Monday, GDOT encouraged drivers to avoid the stretch of I-16 from Spring Street to the I-75 interchange to allow crews to work more quickly. The eastbound lanes of I-16 are set to close at 8 a.m. for westbound traffic. Locals are being encouraged to avoid the interstates.

The Category 4 hurricane, though gradually weakening, prompted mandatory evacuation orders for much of eastern Florida plus six southeast Georgia counties. The storm inched northwest at 1 mph, slamming Grand Bahama Island, on Monday morning, according to a brief from the National Weather Service. It is not expected to reach the Georgia coast until Wednesday.

The Macon-Bibb County government was working with The American Red Cross to open up a shelter for evacuees on Monday afternoon, but the location of the shelter was not yet announced. The county said in a news release that the Animal Welfare department would serve as a pet shelter for the duration of the storm.

Here are the 11 AM EDT Key Messages for #Dorian. Interests everywhere from the east coast of Florida northeastward to the Outer Banks of North Carolina should be closely monitoring Dorian. pic.twitter.com/9jhuEZ8YW8 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 2, 2019

