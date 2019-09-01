‘Historic’ Hurricane Dorian leads Kemp to order mandatory evacuations in parts of Georgia

Georgia coast ordered to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Dorian Now a Category 5 storm, Hurricane Dorian is expected to shift to the north and northeast. Parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina have been ordered to evacuate. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Now a Category 5 storm, Hurricane Dorian is expected to shift to the north and northeast. Parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina have been ordered to evacuate.

Gov. Bryan Kemp announced mandatory evacuations for parts of six counties as Hurricane Dorian moved slowly toward the East Coast.

The evacuations begin at noon Monday and will affect residents who live east of Interstate 95 in the following counties:

Bryan

Camden

Chatham

Glynn

Liberty

McIntosh

A westerly contraflow on Interstate 16 will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday and will be directed by Georgia Department of Transportation and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Dorian was a Category 5 hurricane when the storm made landfall over the Bahamas Sunday afternoon. At 11 p.m., the hurricane had maximum winds of 180 mph and was moving west toward Florida’s Atlantic coastline, according to an update from the National Hurricane Center.

In Kemp’s executive order, he called Dorian a “historic” storm and said the hurricane could cause downed trees and power lines and flooding in Georgia.

Debris could also block roadways, the order says, making them impassable and “isolating residents and persons from from access to essential public services.”

Starting noon tomorrow, individuals east of I-95 in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty, and McIntosh Counties must evacuate due to Hurricane #Dorian. @GeorgiaEMA and @GADeptofTrans will start westerly contraflow on I-16 at 8 AM on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Stay vigilant and be safe. pic.twitter.com/njw2ffCoLT — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) September 2, 2019

Dorian is expect to make a northern turn and skirt up the Atlantic Coastline this week, likely affecting Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency and ordered a mandatory evacuation for parts of eight coastal counties.

Click here for the latest updates on Dorian from the National Hurricane Center.