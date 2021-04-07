Another COVID vaccine scam is targeting Georgians, officials say. Here’s what to know

Stickers that say “I got vaccinated” are seen on a chair at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Atlanta. AP

Scammers are looking to exploit Georgians eager to get the COVID-19 vaccine — again, state officials warn.

Attorney General Chris Carr and the Georgia Department of Public Health are urging residents to be on alert after reports of con artists calling, texting and emailing people asking for payment and promising the vaccine.

The scammers may also offer to schedule an appointment or get you on a waiting list for the shot. Don’t fall for it, Carr warns.

“Scam artists are attempting to take advantage of people’s sense of urgency about getting the vaccine,” Carr said in a statement Monday. “Remember that the vaccine is free, and you should hang up on any caller who asks you for money or personal information related to the vaccine.”

Officials issued a similar warning in February as the Peach State rolled out its vaccination plan. Eligibility has since been expanded to Georgians 16 and older, prompting renewed concerns about scammers looking to capitalize “on people’s health concerns,” Carr said.

As of Wednesday, more than 1.5 million Georgians — or about 15% of residents — have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, state health data shows. Over 2.8 million residents have gotten at least one vaccine dose.

For those waiting to get theirs, Carr says it’s important to remember that the vaccine is free and there’s no fee to register. The shot is not available for purchase in-store, online or through the mail.

“No one from a legitimate vaccine distribution site or insurance company will call to ask for your Social Security number, bank account, or credit card number,” the attorney general’s website says. “That’s a scam.”

For more information on scheduling a vaccine appointment, visit the state health department’s website here.