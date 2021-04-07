No appointment needed for Macon mass COVID vaccination site, starting Thursday

Beginning on Thursday, Georgia residents will be able to pull up to the mass vaccination site at the Macon Farmers Market without an appointment and receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency announced on Wednesday that six of the state’s mass vaccination sites would begin administering the vaccine without appointment. Those sites are in Clarkesville, Sandersville, Columbus, Savannah and Waycross, in addition to the one in Macon. The Hapeville and Emerson locations will still require an appointment.

While appointments are not necessary at the Macon location, they are still strongly encouraged in order to help speed up the process.

Georgians can register for an appointment at any of the sites at myvaccinegeorgia.com or by calling the phone number for the specific sites. listed below. The number for the Macon location is 844-274-9841.