Live updates: Who wins Georgia? Count in Trump, Biden race could be finished soon

Editor’s note: McClatchy reporters will provide live updates on Georgia’s vote counting process and other election news in the state throughout the day.

Thousands of ballots left to count

More than 61,000 ballots remain uncounted in Georgia as of 9:15 a.m. as the dwindling gap between incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden sits at about 18,000 votes.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office provided the updated ballot number Thursday morning as counting in several Georgia counties continued.

Many of the outstanding ballots in Georgia are from Democratic-leaning areas. More than 46% of the ballots are from Fulton and Chatham counties, according to data the Secretary of State’s Office provided to Georgia Public Broadcasting.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said most of the counting could be done within the next several hours. He is set to hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. where an updated vote count is expected to be given.

In addition to the presidential race, incumbent U.S. Sen. David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff are separated by about 115,000 votes. The race has not been called and could move to a January runoff if neither person tops the 50% threshold.

“We’re looking at by lunchtime, having most of this knocked out,” Raffensperger told Atlanta’s WSB radio.

Both Biden and Trump made several appearances in Georgia during the final month of the election and polling before election day showed the two were virtually tied.

A Democratic presidential candidate has not carried Georgia since Bill Clinton won the state in 1992.