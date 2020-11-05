Macon Telegraph Logo
Watch live as top voting official gives update on Georgia presidential election results

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger plans to hold a press conference at the state capitol at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to update the nation on Georgia’s vote counting efforts.

As of 9 a.m., President Donald Trump was in the lead in Georgia with around 18,500 votes ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden. Georgia still has around 50,000 absentee ballots from mainly Democratic-leaning counties to count, according to Atlanta Journal-Consitution reporter Greg Bluestein.

Raffensperger held a press conference Wednesday morning after the election and said election officials were trying to get the more than 200,000 absentee ballots left at the time counted by the end of the day. However, election officials weren’t able to meet that deadline.

Watch Raffensperger speak below at 10:30 a.m. If the video here isn’t working for you, click here.

Jenna Eason
Jenna Eason
