Live Updates: Local, statewide, presidential election results from Middle Georgia

Polls have closed in Georgia, although some voters will be in line past 7 p.m., and at least two local precincts will be open late due to delays during the day.

The Telegraph will keep you up to date with the latest voting totals, beginning with early and absentee numbers from Bibb and Houston counties.

We collected several local, state and national races in one place, with local totals updated by Telegraph staff and other races updated by the Associated Press.

To catch up with what happened during the day, check out our updates that stretch back to before the polls opened at 7 a.m.

If you have questions or concerns, email us at breaking@macon.com.

Senate results

Georgians have a unique opportunity to select two individuals to represent them in the U.S. Senate: incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue is neck-and-neck with Democrat challenger Jon Ossoff, while Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler is battling fellow Republican Rep. Doug Collins, Democrat the Rev. Raphael Warnock and more than 15 others in a jungle primary.

U.S. House Districts representing Middle Georgia

Middle Georgia elections