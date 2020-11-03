Macon Telegraph Logo
Live Updates: Local, statewide, presidential election results from Middle Georgia

Polls have closed in Georgia, although some voters will be in line past 7 p.m., and at least two local precincts will be open late due to delays during the day.

The Telegraph will keep you up to date with the latest voting totals, beginning with early and absentee numbers from Bibb and Houston counties.

Georgians have a unique opportunity to select two individuals to represent them in the U.S. Senate: incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue is neck-and-neck with Democrat challenger Jon Ossoff, while Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler is battling fellow Republican Rep. Doug Collins, Democrat the Rev. Raphael Warnock and more than 15 others in a jungle primary.

U.S. House Districts representing Middle Georgia

Middle Georgia elections

Caleb Slinkard
Caleb Slinkard is the senior editor of the Macon Telegraph, moving to Middle Georgia in February of 2020. Caleb has previously worked as the managing editor of the El Dorado (Ark.) News-Times, the executive editor of the Norman (Okla.) Transcript and the executive editor of the Greenville (Texas) Herald-Banner. He’s a graduate of Texas A&M University-Commerce and enjoys reading, writing and watching the Dallas Mavericks or Texas Rangers in his spare time.
