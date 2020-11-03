Live Updates: Voting machines down for 30 minutes in Houston County early Monday

Bibb County’s 31 polling places opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Anyone in line at that time will be able to vote, so don’t be thrown off by large crowds. A poll worker will stand at the end of the line once polls close and turn any latecomers away.

Voters wanting to double-check their precinct or what’s on the ballot this election cycle can visit the My Voter Page on the Georgia Secretary of State website.

Polls open in Macon

Bibb County voters lined up as polling places opened at 7 a.m., shivering a little in the early morning chill. Lines were short across the county. In north Macon, at Northminster Presbyterian Church, voters said concerns about long lines after 5 p.m. drove them to vote early.

“I thought the lines would be longer, so I came to vote early. I’m surprised and impressed with how quickly it went,” Edwin Iwo said. “I always vote. It’s our civic responsibility.”

Davy Morgan, an office manager in Macon, was wearing a T-shirt with a cross in an American flag. He said he takes Election Day off to vote and then stay on top of results. He said one of the machines that produces cards for voters to insert into polling pads was malfunctioning, but everything else was working smoothly. – Caleb Slinkard, cslinkard@macon.com

Polling machines down for 30 minutes in Houston County

Voters lined up before 6 a.m. outside of the Houston County Annex to vote, and polls opened on time at 7 a.m. But around 7:30 a.m., a poll worker came out of the annex and told people in line that voting machines were down, and they were working with the board of elections to fix the issue. At 8 a.m., the line began moving again.

Howard Barrere, who was the first in line to vote at 5:45 a.m., exited at 7:58 a.m. after the delay. Sheila Hart, second in line, said that the first three voters, when they inserted the card they had been assigned into their voting machines, received an error message. The poll workers stopped everything, called the board of elections, and learned that a software update was needed. Machines were updated and restarted and then voters were able to cast ballots. – Becky Purser, bpurser@macon.com.