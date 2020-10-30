As early voting ends, more than 48,000 Maconites have cast their ballots

Early voting totals for Macon-Bibb County reached 30,879 votes on Thursday, which is more than 1,000 votes over the 2016 early voting total.

Out of the more than 22,000 absentee ballots that were requested from Bibb County’s Board of Elections, 17,557 had been accepted by the end of the day Wednesday. More than 48,000 ballots have been cast in Bibb County, according to Mike Kaplan, the chair of the Bibb Board of Elections.

A record number of Georgians have cast their ballots early in the 2020 election with more than 3.6 million ballots cast by the end of the day Thursday, 1.5 million more votes than had been cast by the same day in the 2016 election, according to a Georgia Secretary of State news release.

The percentage increase of total voter turnout to date in Georgia was 71% Thursday, and the percentage increase of total absentee ballots accepted to date was 598%, according to the release.

After the polls close on Friday, the last chance people will have to vote will be Election Day on Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Here’s what you need to know about voting on Election Day in Middle Georgia. For Q&As with candidates, check out the Telegraph’s Voter’s Guide.

Candidates and key races

United States Senate (Perdue)

David Perdue (R)

Jon Ossoff (D)

Shane Hazel (L)

U.S. Senate Special Election (Loeffler)

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Al Bartell (Independent)

Allen Buckley (Independent)

Doug Collins (R)

John Fortuin (Green)

Derrick E. Grayson (R)

Michael Todd Greene (Independent)

Annette Davis Jackson (R)

Deborah Jackson (D)

Jamesia James (D)

A. Wayne Johnson (R)

Tamara Johnson-Shealey (D)

Matt Lieberman (D)

Kelly Loeffler (R)

Joy Felicia Slade (D)

Brian Slowinski (L)

Valencia Stovall (Independent)

Ed Tarver (D)

Kandiss Taylor (R)

Raphael Warnock (D)

Richard Dien Winfield (D)

U.S. House of Representatives District 2 (Bishop)

Don Cole (R)

Sanford Bishop (D)

U.S. House of Representatives District 8 (Scott)

Lindsay Holliday (D)

Austin Scott (R)

Bibb County Sheriff (Davis)

David Davis (D)

J. T. Ricketson (R)

Houston County District Attorney (Hartwig)

George Hartwig (R)

Erikka Williams (D)

Georgians will also vote on two constitutional amendments and one referendum. To view your specific sample ballot, login to your voter page at mvp.sos.ga.gov. If you are voting by absentee ballot, here’s some information about how to return your ballot to your Board of Elections.

Macon voting precincts

To find out which precinct you should go to on Election Day, check your voter registration card or login at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

East Macon

River Edge Behavioral Center, 175 Emery Highway

St. Matthew Baptist Church, 1211 Shurling Drive

Northeast Magnet High School, 1646 Upper River Road

New Griswoldville Baptist Church, 3003 Truitt Place

Swift Creek Baptist Church, 4354 Jeffersonville Road

Godfrey

Dr. Robert J. Williams Complex at Ballard Hudson, 1780 Anthony Road

Beulah Baptist Church, 1536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Beulahland Bible Church, 1010 Newberg Ave.

Bruce Elementary School, 3660 Houston Ave.

Harvest Cathedral, 2254 Rocky Creek Road

Hazzard

Covenant Life Cathedral, 4543 Bloomfield Road

Lake Wildwood Clubhouse, 100 Clubhouse Road

Middle Georgia State University, 100 University Drive

New Heights Church, 158 Lamar Road

Howard

Northway Church, 5915 Zebulon Road

Howard Community Club, 5645 Forsyth Road

Turning Point at Mabel White Baptist Church, 1415 Bass Road

Macon Wimbish Road Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 640 Wimbish Road

Forest Hills Methodist Church, 1217 Forest Hill Road

St. Francis Episcopal Church, 432 Forest Hill Road

Northside Christian Church, 5024 Northside Drive

Rutland

Mikado Baptist Church, 6751 Houston Road

Porterfield Baptist Church, 2910 Allen Road

Vineville

Professional Learning Center, 2003 Riverside Drive

First Christian Church, 2306 Vineville Ave.

Glorious Hope Baptist Church, 3805 Napier Ave.

Greater Bellevue Baptist Church, 4041 Mumford Road

Northminster Presbyterian Church, 565 Wimbish Road

Lutheran Church of The Redeemer, 390 Pierce Ave.

Warrior

Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 S. Lizella Road

Macon Evangelistic Church, 5399 Hartley Bridge Road

Middle Georgia Board of Elections offices and contact information

Macon-Bibb Board of Elections, 2525 Pio Nono Ave., Suite 1200, (478) 621-6622

Houston Board of Elections, 801 Main Street, Room 237, Perry, (478) 987-1973

Peach Board of Elections, 205 West Church St., Suite 102, Fort Valley, (478) 825-3514

Crawford Board of Elections, 640 Georgia Highway 128, Roberta, (478) 836-1877

Monroe Board of Elections, 38 West Main Street, Forsyth, (478) 994-7622

Jones Board of Elections, 166 Industrial Blvd., #102, Gray, (478) 986-3222

Twiggs Board of Elections, 425 North Railroad St., Jeffersonville, (478) 945-3639

Related stories from Macon Telegraph politics-government How Georgia became a purple state October 26, 2020 1:21 PM