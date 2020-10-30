Macon Telegraph Logo
As early voting ends, more than 48,000 Maconites have cast their ballots

Early voting totals for Macon-Bibb County reached 30,879 votes on Thursday, which is more than 1,000 votes over the 2016 early voting total.

Out of the more than 22,000 absentee ballots that were requested from Bibb County’s Board of Elections, 17,557 had been accepted by the end of the day Wednesday. More than 48,000 ballots have been cast in Bibb County, according to Mike Kaplan, the chair of the Bibb Board of Elections.

A record number of Georgians have cast their ballots early in the 2020 election with more than 3.6 million ballots cast by the end of the day Thursday, 1.5 million more votes than had been cast by the same day in the 2016 election, according to a Georgia Secretary of State news release.

The percentage increase of total voter turnout to date in Georgia was 71% Thursday, and the percentage increase of total absentee ballots accepted to date was 598%, according to the release.

After the polls close on Friday, the last chance people will have to vote will be Election Day on Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know about voting on Election Day in Middle Georgia. For Q&As with candidates, check out the Telegraph’s Voter’s Guide.

Candidates and key races

United States Senate (Perdue)

U.S. Senate Special Election (Loeffler)

U.S. House of Representatives District 2 (Bishop)

U.S. House of Representatives District 8 (Scott)

Bibb County Sheriff (Davis)

Houston County District Attorney (Hartwig)

Georgians will also vote on two constitutional amendments and one referendum. To view your specific sample ballot, login to your voter page at mvp.sos.ga.gov. If you are voting by absentee ballot, here’s some information about how to return your ballot to your Board of Elections.

Macon voting precincts

To find out which precinct you should go to on Election Day, check your voter registration card or login at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

East Macon

Godfrey

Hazzard

Howard

Rutland

Vineville

Warrior

Middle Georgia Board of Elections offices and contact information

