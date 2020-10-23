Did Trump’s Macon rally violate Kemp’s executive order, Bibb County’s mask mandate?

President Donald Trump visited Macon on Oct. 16 at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport where more than 7,000 people gathered for the event, and his son, Donald Trump Jr., plans to host a rally in Macon this afternoon.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s most recent executive order limits the number of people at public gatherings if social distancing cannot be maintained in order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Bibb County also has a mask mandate that places restrictions on large groups of people.

The Trump campaign acknowledged the executive order in its contract with Macon-Bibb County to use the Middle Georgia Regional Airport for Trump’s rally on Oct. 16.

The Trump campaign agreed in the contract that it would be responsible for ensuring social distancing of six feet between all people except when people were transient or incidentally grouping, everyone wore a face mask when social distancing was not possible, hand sanitizer was provided for everyone and signage was installed at the entrances to show people the guidelines.

Although signs and hand sanitizer were present at the event, people were seen in photos and video of the event crowded together without masks as they listened to the President speak, and the chairs that were set up at the event were side by side.

Under the executive order, people in Georgia should refrain from gathering, which is defined as a group of more than 50 people at a single location that are required to stand or be seated within six feet of each other. Groups of more than 50 people are allowed if people are transitory or the grouping is incidental or if the grouping is spread over more than one location.

Violations of Kemp’s executive order result in a misdemeanor after a reasonable attempt has been made to provide notice to the individual who is in violation of the order.

Kemp’s office did not respond to The Telegraph’s request for comment regarding the event. Kemp spoke at the rally. A Bibb County spokesperson said the campaign “assumed responsibility for compliance.”

“Per the contract, the campaign assumed responsibility for compliance, including social distancing, mask wearing, available sanitizer, and signs being posted,” said Chris Floore, spokesperson for Macon-Bibb County. “Under the mask ordinance that was written to comply with the Governor’s Executive Order, there are twelve exceptions to wearing a mask, including one for ‘when outdoors and maintaining social distancing.’ With the twelve exceptions, there would be no way for us to know today the status of each person that was there.”

Trump Jr. will host a rally in Macon at 4 p.m. after his rally in Atlanta, and the venue for the event changed Thursday from The Pointe, at 3075 Mercer University Drive, to Emerson Ballroom, at 543 Plum St.